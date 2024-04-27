Arkansas center Beaux Limmer was selected 217th overall in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. Limmer was the second Razorback off the board in this year's draft, joining kicker Cam Little (212th overall to Jacksonville).

Limmer is the second straight Razorback center to be drafted since Ricky Stromberg was selected 97th overall by the Washington Commanders in the 2023 NFL Draft. He joins Stromberg, Ragnow, Travis Swanson and Jonathan Luigs as the only Razorback centers to be drafted since 2000.

A native of Tyler, Texas, Limmer started 41 of the 50 games he played as a Hog. He anchored the offensive line as the starting right guard for 28 games before moving to center for his last 13 games over the past two years.

During his senior year in 2023, Limmer was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List and the Outland Trophy Watch list which are awarded to the best center and best interior offensive lineman in the country, respectively.