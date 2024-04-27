Beaux Limmer drafted by Los Angeles Rams
Arkansas center Beaux Limmer was selected 217th overall in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. Limmer was the second Razorback off the board in this year's draft, joining kicker Cam Little (212th overall to Jacksonville).
Limmer is the second straight Razorback center to be drafted since Ricky Stromberg was selected 97th overall by the Washington Commanders in the 2023 NFL Draft. He joins Stromberg, Ragnow, Travis Swanson and Jonathan Luigs as the only Razorback centers to be drafted since 2000.
A native of Tyler, Texas, Limmer started 41 of the 50 games he played as a Hog. He anchored the offensive line as the starting right guard for 28 games before moving to center for his last 13 games over the past two years.
During his senior year in 2023, Limmer was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List and the Outland Trophy Watch list which are awarded to the best center and best interior offensive lineman in the country, respectively.
According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-5, 307-pound center only allowed three sacks in on the quarterback in 402 passing plays during the 2023 season. Limmer gave up just eights sacks over his four seasons and he finished with a 74.5 PFF offensive grade during his senior season.
NFL Next Gen Stats gave Limmer a total score of 76 following his NFL Combine performance, and that score ranked fifth of all combine centers. His 89 athleticism score ranked fifth of all combine centers and his prospect grade of 5.99 translates to "average backup or special-teamer," according to NFL.com.
"Limmer brings center/guard flexibility and a wealth of starting experience in the challenging SEC," NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein said. "He has decent upper-body strength and good lower-body flexibility to provide leverage, but he could use additional mass on his frame. His clear eyes and accurate block entries give him early leads in the initial phase as a run blocker, and he maintains active feet to stay connected to his blocks over the first and second level.
"His tendency to lean and sit heavily on his feet has created problems mirroring rushers at both guard and center, and that is likely to continue for him as a pro. Limmer's run blocking should create an NFL opportunity at center, but the pass protection must improve."