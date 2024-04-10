FAYETTEVILLE — It's official. John Calipari has signed his contract to become the 14th head men's basketball coach for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Per Arkansas Athletics, Calipari has signed a five-year contract to lead the Razorbacks with a salary beginning at $7 million per season. The contract runs through April 30, 2029 with a maximum of two automatic rollover years for NCAA Tournament appearances that would extend the contract to 2031.

The deal includes a $1 million signing bonus and features retention bonuses of $500,000 each year of the contract along with one-time bonuses for making the NCAA Tournament, reaching the second round, Sweet 16, Final Four and winning a national championship.

“By all accounts, John Calipari is one of the premier coaches in college basketball,” Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek said. “A national championship coach, a four-time national coach of the year and one of the nation’s top recruiters, Coach Cal has consistently demonstrated his ability to attract outstanding talent and build championship teams within the Southeastern Conference and position his programs among the best in the nation.

“As I visited with Coach Calipari during this process, he acknowledged the tremendous opportunity we have at the University of Arkansas to attract and retain top players and compete for championships. He understands the deep passion of the Razorback Nation and has experienced the tremendous home court advantage of Bud Walton Arena. I have no doubt that under Coach Calipari’s leadership and with the collective support of all those who love the Hogs, Razorback Basketball will continue to maintain its national prominence within college basketball.”

As of March 15, Kansas' Bill Self ranks first nationally in annual salary for a college basketball head coach at $9.6 million per year. Calipari is the only other head coach to make north of $6.2 million, as Michigan State's Tom Izzo ranks third at $6.1 million annually.

At Kentucky, Calipari made $8.5 million annually, which ranked second nationally. According to the 10-year extension he signed in 2019, Calipari owes Kentucky no buyout with his reported departure to Fayetteville.

The 65-year old just wrapped up his 15th season with the Wildcats, who posted a 23-10 overall record with a 13-5 mark in SEC play. Kentucky's season came to an end with a first round NCAA Tournament exit in an 80-76 loss to 12-seed Oakland.

ALSO READ: Calipari reportedly to receive $5 million-plus in NIL funds at Arkansas

The salary for Calipari is more than what former Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman was making. Musselman signed an extension in April 2021 that was worth $4.2 annually and was set to run through 2027-28. Arkansas is owed a $1 million buyout by Musselman under the terms of his contract.

Calipari will be formally introduced on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena. The event will be open to the public. Fans should enter the south entrance of Bud Walton Arena. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Public parking is available in Lots 46, 56, 56B and 60, with the exception of resident reserved parking spaces.

