The Arkansas Razorbacks will take the field for the 2023 college football season in 25 days when Western Carolina visits War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, September 2 for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff. Here at HawgBeat, we will count down the days until head coach Sam Pittman and his team run through the “A” for the first time. With 25 days remaining, we will take a look at a current player, former player, some interesting scores, highlights and other miscellaneous things in Razorback history tied to the number 25.

Highlights:

Current Player: #25 Kee'yon Stewart

The redshirt senior defensive back transferred to Arkansas from TCU, which he played for from 2019-22. Stewart totaled 46 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one interception with the Horned Frogs. During the 2022 season, the Houston native made a career-high six solo stops against SMU. He also made one tackle in the national championship game against Georgia. Through four fall camp practices, Stewart has received high praise from coaches and teammates alike and figures to be a solid rotation piece for the Razorback secondary in 2023. "I just know that he’s going to have to be on the field," cornerback Dwight McGlothern said. "He can play. I know he will make our secondary better, even better than it is right now."

Former Player: #25 Felix Jones

Part of a three-headed monster with running backs Darren McFadden and Peyton Hills, Jones still put up monster numbers in his three-year career with the Razorbacks. During his freshman season, in 2005 Jones ran the ball 99 times for 626 yards and three touchdowns. He added eight catches for 100 receiving yards as well. The Tulsa native was dynamic as a kick returner also, as he returned 17 kicks for 543 yards and a touchdown in his first year with the program. Jones followed up a stellar freshman campaign with an even better sophomore season. The 5-foot-10 running back recorded 1,168 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns along with 107 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air. Jones added another 554 kick return yards and a kick return touchdown. He was awarded Second Team All-SEC honors for his efforts. In his final season in Fayetteville, Jones accumulated 1,162 rushing yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns. The dynamic specialists registered 652 kick return yards with two touchdown returns. Jones was named First Team All-American, First Team All-SEC and the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year following the season.

1968: Arkansas 25 - Texas A&M 22

The Frank Broyles-led Razorbacks were 5-1 going into this matchup against the 2-4 Aggies. Arkansas quarterback Bill Montgomery faced off versus a Texas A&M defense that included Dick Bumpas and Jerry Moore. In a tight battle, the No. 17 Razorbacks held off the Aggies in a 25-22 victory. This was the second of a six-game winning streak to close the season at 10-1 overall.

1925: Iowa 25 - Arkansas 0

Head coach Francis Schmidt led his Razorbacks at Iowa Field for the two programs' first and only matchup in their history. While Iowa is currently known as a team with a lack of offense, Arkansas was the team that couldn't score that October night. It was a strange season for the Hogs, as they followed this game up with a 6-0 loss to Oklahoma Baptist. Against SMU a few weeks later, the two teams tied with a score of 0-0. Arkansas finished the season 4-4-1 overall with wins over Phillips, LSU, Oklahoma State and Tulsa.

Henry Ford's 25 career sacks