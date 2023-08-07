The Arkansas Razorbacks will take the field for the 2023 college football season in 26 days when Western Carolina visits War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, September 2 for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff. Here at HawgBeat, we will count down the days until head coach Sam Pittman and his team run through the “A” for the first time. With 26 days remaining, we will take a look at a current player, former player, some interesting scores, highlights and other miscellaneous things in Razorback history tied to the number 26.

Highlights:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yNiBkYXlzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9vZUhDVTdoYWFB Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vb2VIQ1U3aGFhQTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBX YXJNYWNoaW5lMjAxMyAoQFdhck1hY2hpbmUyMDEzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dhck1hY2hpbmUyMDEzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjg4NTI3 NDM5OTI2ODg2NDAwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCA3LCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Current Player: #26 Christian Ford

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NY0tpbm5leSAyMDIzIERCIENocmlzdGlhbiBGb3JkIGlzIGEgZ3Jl YXQgZmluZCBmb3IgQXJrYW5zYXMgdGhhdCBicmluZ3MgYSBwaHlzaWNhbCBw cmVzZW5jZSB3aXRoaW4gYSB0YWxlbnRlZCBoaWdoIHNjaG9vbCBzZWNvbmRh cnkuPGJyPjxicj5UaGUgUmF6b3JiYWNrIGNvbW1pdCB3aWxsIGhhdmUgYSBn cmVhdCB0ZXN0IHRvbmlnaHQgd2l0aCBHdXllciBpbiB0b3duLiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvdHhoc2ZiP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jdHhoc2ZiPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZGN0Zj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AZGN0ZjwvYT4gKyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L05leHRMZXZlbEQxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBOZXh0TGV2ZWxE MTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL254VGlKNVBxUGUiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ueFRpSjVQcVBlPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZyYXog8J+Q mSAoQFVuY2xlRnJheikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9V bmNsZUZyYXovc3RhdHVzLzE1ODU3NzY3MjE2OTcwNzExMDc/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

A native of McKinney, Texas, Ford was a three-star safety prospect out of high school. As a senior, he racked up 34 tackles after missing the first six games of the season. The freshman defensive back chose Arkansas over programs like Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, TCU, Washington State and others.

Former Player: #26 Ramon Broadway

A former two-star prospect out of Evangel Christian High School, Broadway played far above his ranking for the Razorbacks. From 2007-10, Broadway totaled 154 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and one forced fumble. His career-high in tackles came during his senior season against Alabama when he made nine total.

1988: Arkansas 26 - Houston 21

The 6-0 Razorbacks took on the 4-1 Cougars in this 1988 college football game. Head coach Ken Hatfield was in his fifth season as head coach for Arkansas. After taking a 16-7 lead at half, the Razorbacks were outscored 7-3 in the third quarter. With the score sitting at 19-14, both teams traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter to get it to 26-21. With under a minute left, Houston attempted an onside kick and recovered it, only for it to be overturned due to penalty. Arkansas went on to win the game, 26-21.

2006: LSU 31 - Arkansas 26

Arkansas was coming into this game with national title hopes. Sitting at 10-1 overall and with a No. 5 ranking, the Razorbacks had to take care of business at home. The No. 9 LSU Tigers had different plans, however. After taking a 14-12 lead at half, the Tigers scored a field goal in the third quarter to lead 17-12. A high-scoring fourth quarter by both squads resulted in a 31-26 score. With Arkansas possessing the ball down five and time winding down, quarterback Casey Dick threw four straight incompletions to turn the ball over on downs and end the game. Running back Darren McFadden added 182 yards on the ground with two touchdowns to keep it close and fellow running back Felix Jones ran for 137 yards as well.

Matt Jones' 26 total touchdowns in 2003