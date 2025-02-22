How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. No. 15 Missouri

With just five games left in the regular season, the Arkansas Razorbacks (15-11, 4-9 SEC), need every win they can get, and they'll have another chance for a resume-booster Saturday evening against the No. 15 Missouri Tigers (20-6, 9-4 SEC) at Bud Walton Arena.

The Tigers have been hot as of late, as they thrashed No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday, 110-98. Arkansas, on the other hand, lost its last game out on the road at No. 1 Auburn, 67-60.

This is the second time this season Arkansas has played Missouri. Their first meeting came in Columbia, a game Arkansas lost, 83-65. The Hogs scored first, but the Tigers jumped out to a quick 18-2 lead and never looked back.

Saturday's game will be even tougher, as the Tigers have won three games in a row, all by double digits. Arkansas associate head coach Chin Coleman said the Hogs' opponent is playing with a lot of confidence.

"They’re aggressive, they’re playing, they’re hooping," Coleman said Friday. "So, that’ll be the only difference in terms of how they play from a confidence standpoint and that’s a very deadly weapon when you have a team of guys that they play almost 12 guys a game, and they’re all playing with extreme confidence, they’re all in it together and it’s the power of their team, the power of the friendship and the love of their team."

Arkansas has lost three of its last four games, but all of the defeats have been by close margins. A four-point loss to Alabama, an eight-point loss to Texas A&M and a seven-point loss to Auburn all show the Razorbacks are capable, they just need to make plays when it counts.

"What we’ve talked about and what some of the things that we’re going to emphasize and focus on is that we finish the process," Coleman said. "We got to make big plays in big-play moments when the game is in the balance, when the game is right there to take. We got to make those plays whether it’s big free throws, whether it’s a big rebound after we play really good defense, whether it’s a good stop, a 50-50 ball, a big time shot when you get an open look, we have to make those plays in order to change the outcome and our energy in terms of got to be right to have that result changed."

Where the Razorbacks will need to get more production from is their frontcourt. The trio of Zvonimir Ivisic, Jonas Aidoo and Trevon Brazile combined for zero points, including an 0-for-10 mark for Ivisic, against Auburn. It's going to take an all-hands-on-deck effort to pull off the upset over the Tigers.

"There’s not one player on our team that can go into the phone booth, put on a cape, come out and be Superman and win the game for us," Coleman said. "We need contributions from everybody. This is a tough league, probably the best league in the history of college basketball, and for us to succeed, we need bits and pieces from everybody. So we’re trying to get (Brazile) to play at this level for us, Jonas, and Z.

Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...