Arkansas signee Acuff, 5-star target Ament named Naismith Trophy finalists

One of Arkansas basketball's three signees, along with a priority target in the 2025 class, were named finalists for the Naismith Trophy on Thursday. Darius Acuff Jr., who committed to and signed with Arkansas last fall, as well as five-star forward Nate Ament, were among the five high school players listed as finalists. Duke signee Cameron Boozer, BYU signee A.J. Dybantsa and Kansas signee Darryn Peterson were the other players named to the list. The Naismith Trophy recognizes the top high school basketball players in the country. NBA legends such as LeBron James (2003) and Kobe Bryant (1996) won the award when they were in high school.

The Razorbacks haven't had an award winner play for them since the trophy's inception in 1987, but it's worth noting D.J. Wagner's father, Dajuan Wagner, won the award in 2001. A press release from the Atlanta Tipoff Club, which administers the Naismith Awards, said all five finalists are named Naismith First Team All-America selections as well.

Acuff was Arkansas' first signee in the class of 2025, and committed to the Hogs on July 26, 2024. He chose the Razorbacks over offers from Alabama, UConn, Kansas, Michigan, St. John's and others. Ranked the No. 13 player in the nation according to Rivals, the Michigan native has lit it up during his senior season with IMG Academy. In nine games in the Nike EYBL Scholastic, he has averaged 25.2 points per game, which leads the league. During IMG Academy's game against Faith Family Academy, Acuff dropped 38 points on 11-of-15 shooting to go along with six rebounds and four assists in a come-from-behind win

Arkansas head coach John Calipari has put the full-court press on Ament's recruitment in recent weeks. The No. 4 player in the 2025 class according to Rivals has taken visits to Kentucky and Duke, along with others. A visit to Fayetteville hasn't happened yet, but Arkansas' coaches have been in to see him multiple times, most recently on Monday, and are working to close the gap in his recruitment. In the game Calipari was in attendance for, Ament dropped 32 points, had 11 rebounds and blocked four shots to lead Highland School to its second-straight Metro Private School Conference Championship win. Ament also won the MPSC Player of the Year award for the second year in a row as a senior.