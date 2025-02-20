Calipari not deterred by loss at Auburn: 'I want to write our own story'

Arkansas head coach John Calipari sat at the podium Wednesday evening inside Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama, just minutes after his Razorbacks (15-11, 4-9 SEC) lost yet another close game, this time a 67-60 defeat against the No. 1 Auburn Tigers (24-2, 12-1 SEC).

Calipari was disappointed in the loss, but not deterred from his goal of taking his Razorbacks to the NCAA Tournament in March.

"That's why we're saying (in the Southeastern Conference), don't say, 'Well, we can't,'" Calipari said. "No, you do your job and the best teams with the most Quad 1 wins, the team with the NET that you put together yourself, then let's go. And if it's us, fine. If it's 12 of our teams...(I) hope we're one."

The loss to Auburn is the third in the last four times out for the Hogs, who turned the ball over 11 times and were out-rebounded by the Tigers 42-29. Auburn had 13 offensive rebounds that turned into 16 second-chance points compared to Arkansas' four with three second-chance points.

If it weren’t for those turnovers and rebounds, along with missed free throws — of which Arkansas had seven in the loss — things might have been different.

Arkansas had its chances, though. A layup by Johnell Davis gave the Razorbacks a 58-57 lead with 3:06 remaining, but Auburn outscored them 10-2 after that to walk away with a win.

“We kind of quieted the crowd a little bit, but that’s why they’re the No. 1 team and that’s why we have the record we have,” Calipari said postgame. “Because we had that against Alabama, we had it against (Texas) A&M, I can go on and on and on, and we don’t finish people off. That’s what makes them the No. 1 team in the country. They made the plays and they made their free throws.”