Takeaways from Arkansas' loss to No. 1 Auburn

The Arkansas Razorbacks (15-11, 4-9 SEC) came close against the No. 1 Auburn Tigers (24-2, 12-1 SEC), but couldn't close it out and lost 67-60 inside Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama.

Despite being a 17-point underdog, Arkansas kept the game close and never trailed by more than nine points. Razorbacks' guard Johnell Davis hit a layup with a little over three minutes left in the game to give the Razorbacks a 58-57 lead, but the Tigers outscored the Hogs 10-2 after that to take the win.

Adou Thiero scored a team-high 16 points and had four rebounds in the loss. Three Razorbacks — Davis (14 points), Karter Knox (11 points) and D.J. Wagner (11 points) joined him in double-figure scoring.

"That’s why we have the record we have, because we had that against Alabama, we had it against A&M, I can go on and on and on, and we don’t finish people off," Arkansas head coach John Calipari said postgame. "That’s what makes them the No. 1 team in the country. They made the plays and they made their free throws."

Arkansas center Zvonimir Ivisic, who had been averaging 17.6 points in his last five games, went 0-for-10 from the field that included nine misses from three.

The Razorbacks certainly aren't out of the NCAA Tournament race, but the loss makes things harder for them. Here are some of HawgBeat's takeaways from Wednesday's loss...