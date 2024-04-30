Coastal Carolina QB transfer Blake Boda commits to Arkansas
The Arkansas football team has added another piece to its quarterback room, as Coastal Carolina transfer quarterback Blake Boda committed to the Hogs on Tuesday evening.
A 6-foot-4, 200-pound redshirt freshman from Daytona Beach, Florida, Boda was recruited by Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino out of Cocoa High School and was even once committed to the Razorbacks' playcaller when he was at UNLV.
Boda made the announcement on his Instagram page.
Boda saw action in three games last season and completed his only pass of the year for 14 yards against Texas State on Nov. 11.
Rated as a two-star prospect by Rivals in the class of 2023, Boda chose the Chanticleers over offers from programs like Bethune-Cookman, Missouri State, UNLV and South Florida.
As things currently stand, the Razorbacks have six scholarship spots open for possible additions. Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on all the offseason action.
Coastal Carolina Bio:
2023 (Redshirt Freshman):
Saw action in three games on the season
Completed his only pass of the season for 14 yards against Texas State (Nov. 11)
High School:
Rated a three-star prospect at quarterback for the Class of 2023 by 247Sports
Ranked as a two-star recruit at quarterback for the Class of 2023 by Rivals
Was also a three-star prospect for the Class of 2023 by QB Hit List
Lettered in football his senior year at Cocoa High School and for head coach Ryan Schneider
Named the 2022 Florida High School Class 2S Florida Dairy Farmers Player of the Year
Tabbed the SBLive 2022 All-State Florida High School Player of the Year
Also named the 2022 James McGriff Offensive Player of the Year
Named the 2022 All-Space Coast Player of the Year
A consensus all-state selection following his senior season in 2022
Named to the 2022 All-Space Coast first team
Tabbed the MaxPreps Overall Player of the Game for 15 different games his senior season
Was a five-time MaxPreps Offensive Player of the Game Award winner his senior year
Was named to the 2022 FHSAA State Championships All-Tournament team
Helped to lead Cocoa High School to the 2022 FHSAA Class 2S state championship title and an 11-3 record his senior season
Recorded four touchdowns — two passing and two rushing — including the game-winner in overtime in the Class 2S championship game
Broke program records with 4,028 passing yards and 49 touchdown passes during his senior season
His 4,028 passing yards led the state of Florida, as did his 54 total touchdowns
Was also tied for the team lead with five rushing touchdowns in his senior year
Completed 270-of-414 pass attempts on the season his senior year
Threw for 2,021 yards and 18 touchdowns at Seabreeze High School in Daytona Beach his junior season
Helped lead the Sandcrabs to a district title in Florida’s second-highest classification in 2021
Was named first-team all-area and third-team all-state in his junior season in Daytona Beach
Posted a passer rating of at least 120 on four separate occasions, including in the district-title-clinching home win over Bishop Moore
Also lettered in basketball and baseball
Was an all-tournament team selection for his Spikes 12U baseball travel team at the 2017 PGBA 12U Winter Classic and 12U Baker’s Sporting Goods Elite Tournament Series III
Chose Coastal Carolina over UNLV, South Florida, Missouri State, and Bethune-Cookman