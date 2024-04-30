The Arkansas football team has added another piece to its quarterback room, as Coastal Carolina transfer quarterback Blake Boda committed to the Hogs on Tuesday evening. A 6-foot-4, 200-pound redshirt freshman from Daytona Beach, Florida, Boda was recruited by Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino out of Cocoa High School and was even once committed to the Razorbacks' playcaller when he was at UNLV. Boda made the announcement on his Instagram page.

Boda saw action in three games last season and completed his only pass of the year for 14 yards against Texas State on Nov. 11. Rated as a two-star prospect by Rivals in the class of 2023, Boda chose the Chanticleers over offers from programs like Bethune-Cookman, Missouri State, UNLV and South Florida. As things currently stand, the Razorbacks have six scholarship spots open for possible additions. Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on all the offseason action.

