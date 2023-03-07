Arkansas junior guard Ricky Council IV was named to the Associated Press All-SEC second team on Tuesday morning.

The transfer from Wichita State leads the SEC in minutes played and his 16.5 points per game this season ranks third in the conference.

Council has shown the ability to drive the basket and draw free throws all season, as his 87 free throws made and 115 attempts in SEC games ranks fifth in Arkansas program history. He is third in free throws made (138) and seventh in field goal percentage (.454) in the SEC this season.

A native of Durham, North Carolina, Council has scored double figures in 28 of 31 games this season, including 10 games of at least 20 points. He is just two points shy of 1,000 for his career.

Council was also voted second team All-SEC by the coaches on Monday.

Below are the full 2023 AP All-SEC teams:

2023 AP ALL-SEC TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Kobe Brown, Missouri

u-Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Tolu Smith, Mississippi St.

u-Oscar Tshwiebe, Kentucky

SECOND TEAM

Ricky Council IV, Arkansas

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Colin Castleton, Florida

Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

KJ Williams, LSU

SEC Player of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama

SEC Coach of the Year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M

SEC Newcomer of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama