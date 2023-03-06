Three Arkansas Razorback basketball players received postseason honors from the Southeastern Conference coaches on Monday afternoon.

Freshman guard Anthony Black was named second team and freshman All-SEC, junior guard Ricky Council IV earned second team All-SEC and junior guard Davonte Davis was named to the SEC All-Defensive team.

For the second straight year, two Razorbacks were named to the coaches all-conference team and this marks the 12th time multiple Arkansas players were honored in the same season. Davis is Arkansas' second-straight SEC All-Defensive team player and the seventh since 2008.

Black was one of two players in the conference to rank among the league’s top 25 in scoring (20th; 12.8 per game), rebounds (23rd; 5.1 per game), assists (3rd, 4.2 per game) and steals (3rd, 2.0 per game.). In SEC play, his averages went up to 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals.

The McDonald's All-American earned SEC Freshman of the Week on Nov. 28 after averaging 23.3 points per game across three games during Arkansas' showing at the Maui Invitational. He scored double digits 21 times in the regular season and he had at least four assists on 12 occasions in conference play.



Council leads the SEC in minutes played, according to Arkansas Communications. The Wichita State transfer ranks third in the SEC in scoring (16.5 points per game), third in free throws made (138) and seventh in field goal percentage (.454%).

The 87 free throws made and 115 attempts in SEC games by Council currently ranks fifth in the school’s record book. He scored in double figures in 28 of 31 games this season, including 10 games of at least 20 points, and he is two points shy of 1,000 for his career.

Davis making the All-Defensive expected, as he routinely was assigned to guard the opponents’ first or second leading scorer and was constantly praised by head coach Eric Musselman as one of the top defensive players not just in the SEC, but in the nation. Though Davis ranked just 15th in the SEC in steals per game (1.4), his opponents almost always scored below their season average.

Below is the full list of the 2022-23 All-SEC teams as voted on by the coaches:

2022-23 SEC Men’s Basketball Coaches Awards

First Team

- Brandon Miller, Alabama

- Colin Castleton, Florida

- Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

- Tolu Smith, Mississippi State

- Kobe Brown, Missouri

- Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

- Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

- Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

Second Team

- Mark Sears, Alabama

- Anthony Black, Arkansas

- Ricky Council IV, Arkansas

- Johni Broome, Auburn

- Wendell Green Jr., Auburn

- KJ Williams, LSU

- Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

- Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M

All-Defensive Team

- Charles Bediako, Alabama

- Davonte Davis, Arkansas

- Colin Castleton, Florida

- Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

- Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

- Jaden Bradley, Alabama

- Noah Clowney, Alabama

- Brandon Miller, Alabama

- Anthony Black, Arkansas

- Riley Kugel, Florida

- Chris Livingston, Kentucky

- Cason Wallace, Kentucky

- Gregory “GG” Jackson II, South Carolina

- Julian Phillips, Tennessee

Co-Coach of the Year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M & Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt

Player of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Kobe Brown, Missouri

Freshman of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama

Co-Sixth-Man of the Year: Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama & Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Defensive Player of the Year: Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt