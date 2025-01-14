How Arkansas addressed secondary in transfer portal

Arkansas co-DC Marcus Woodson. (Photo by IG: coach_mwoodson)

Despite losing five defensive backs to the portal and their secondary coach to another program, the Arkansas Razorbacks may have come out on top during the winter transfer cycle. All in all, the Hogs added five new secondary members (not including freshmen) this offseason despite position coach Deron Wilson reportedly taking the Georgia State defensive coordinator job in early January. Much of that is likely thanks to Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson, who — along with the rest of the Razorbacks' coaching staff — reeled in three Power 4 transfers, one non-Power 4 transfer and one of the top junior college cornerbacks on the market.

The two departures that "hurt" Arkansas the most were Jaylon Braxton and TJ Metcalf, though Braxton only played two games for the Hogs in 2024 due to injury. They are now at Ole Miss and Michigan, respectively. Marquise Robinson had the opportunity to return next season due to the JUCO waiver that gave a season back to former junior college players who were about to see their eligibility expire, but he opted for the NFL Draft, instead. Jayden Johnson also ran out of eligibility. Tevis Metcalf, the brother of TJ Metcalf, also joined the Wolverines after playing limited snaps for the Razorbacks this season. Incoming freshmen such as North Shore High School product Nigel Pringle and Williamson High School three-star Taijh Overton are intriguing prospects, but it was clear — as mentioned above — that the Hogs needed to add talent from the transfer portal.

Arkansas Secondary Production *Jaylon Braxton only played two games in 2024 due to injury. Not Returning 2024 Stats Transferring In 2024 Stats *Jaylon Braxton (CB) 2 PD Jordan Young (CB) 35 TOT, TFL, 5 PD Marquise Robinson (CB) 36 TOT, INT, 7 PD Kani Walker (CB) 24 TOT, 2 TFL, INT, 6 PD TJ Metcalf (S) 57 TOT, TFL, 3 INT, 7 PD, FF Keshawn Davila (CB) 23 TOT, 3 INT, 6 PD Tevis Metcalf (S) N/A Quentavius Scandrett (S) 55 TOT, INT, 3 PD Jayden Johnson (S) 57 TOT, 4 TFL, SK, INT, 5 PD, FF Caleb Wooden (S) 17 TOT, TFL, INT, PD

One way Wilson likely helped the Hogs was with Cincinnati transfer cornerback Jordan Young, who began his career at Florida — where Wilson was an analyst — before joining the Bearcats. At 6-foot-0, 197-pounds, Young finished the 2024 season with a 72.2 Pro Football Focus defensive grade and had a 73.5 coverage grade on 604 snaps.

A former Louisville transfer, Kani Walker (6-foot-2, 205-pounds) ended the 2024 season with a 59.3 PFF grade and 56.5 coverage grade on 424 snaps, with his best conference performance coming against Tennessee (68.4 PFF). The once Oklahoma Sooner caught his only interception of the year against Temple, and he made a season-high five total tackles against the Volunteers.

Courted by programs like Iowa, Michigan State, Florida, Washington, Arizona State, UCLA, Kentucky, Memphis and others, Keshawn Davila (6-foot-1, 170-pounds) is the fourth-best junior college cornerback nationally, according to Rivals. Though he had a stellar sophomore season, he was arguably better as a freshman in 2023: 35 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two interceptions, two pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one sack.

Arkansas needed to add some solid safeties with size this offseason, and it got that with Eastern Michigan transfer Quentavius Scandrett (6-foot-3, 200-pounds). The former teammate of Arkansas tight end Andreas Paaske played 590 snaps in 2024 and earned a 72.9 defensive grade and 77.7 coverage grade from PFF. Scandrett racked up a season-high 10 total tackles against Akron and gathered an interception versus Ohio on Nov. 13.