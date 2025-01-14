Social media reacts to Arkansas' 78-74 loss to LSU

In front of a solid crowd at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the Arkansas Razorbacks (11-6, 0-4 SEC) were defeated, 78-74, by the LSU Tigers (12-5, 1-3 SEC) on Tuesday evening.

Leading the way in the first hafl for Arkansas were former transfers Johnell Davis and Jonas Aidoo, who finished with 10 and eight points each, respectively. Davis splashed two threes, while Aidoo added eight rebounds and two blocks.

Though the Hogs shot better than they have recently (14-of-32 FG), they still found themselves in a battle with the Tigers at halftime, with Arkansas up 36-34.

In the second half, Arkansas found itself with as much as an eight-point lead before the Tigers went on an extended 20-3 scoring run. Despite a back-and-forth battle charged by freshman guard Boogie Fland with under five minutes to go, the Razorbacks couldn't overcome LSU's clutch scoring.

Below are highlights from the game and reactions from fans and media throughout the Hoop Hogs' loss: