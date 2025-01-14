How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas at LSU

The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-5, 0-3 SEC) will hit the road Tuesday to face the LSU Tigers (11-5, 0-3 SEC) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

LSU, which is led by third-year head coach Matt McMahon, is coming off a 77-65 loss to mutual opponent Ole Miss, which defeated Arkansas, 73-66, on Jan. 8. Both teams are winless in conference play, as the Tigers have also been handed defeats by Vanderbilt and Missouri.

Head coach John Calipari's squad continued its poor shooting streak against then-No. 8 Florida on Saturday, as the Razorbacks hit just 30.0% of their field goal attempts, 18.8% of their three-pointers and 68.6% of their charity stripe shots.

"Free throws, open shots, most of that stuff's mentality," head coach John Calipari said Saturday. "We can talk and go and, you know, we grew up. We didn't have this social media barrage that these guys have. There's a lot of stuff coming at them, from around them. I've just got to hold them accountable, let them know what's acceptable and what's not, and keep building them up.

"But you got to go in the game and perform. That's your job to get in the game and perform. Your job is to perform. My job is to coach. If I only play you 15 minutes, in that 15 minutes show me you should play 20...This isn't easy, for our fans, for our team, for our coaches, for me, it is what it is. Let's go on to the next one. Get this thing going."

Below are details on how to watch, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...