Takeaways from Arkansas' loss to No. 8 Florida

The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-5, 0-3 SEC) dropped their third-straight conference game Saturday, 71-63, to the No. 8 Florida Gators (15-1, 2-1 SEC) at Bud Walton Arena.

Points were at a premium for the Hogs and Gators, who went into the halftime break with Florida owning a 28-25 lead over Arkansas. The second half featured more points, but more foul calls as well. The referees called 44 fouls, which resulted in 55 total free throws between the two teams (35 attempts for Arkansas and 30 for Florida).

Forward Adou Thiero was the Hogs' leading scorer with 17 points despite fouling out late in the second half. As a team, the Razorbacks shot a season-low 30% from the field and 18.8% from three.

Despite those poor offensive numbers, Florida couldn't take advantage and shot just 39.1% from the field and 28.6% from three, respectively. Where the Gators took advantage was on the boards. Arkansas gave up 16 offensive rebounds and Florida was able to capitalize with 19 second-chance points.

This is the first time since the 1988-89 season — when he was at Massachusetts — that Arkansas head coach John Calipari started 0-3 in conference play.

Here are some of HawgBeat's takeaways from Saturday's loss...