Arkansas 'First Team Out' in latest ESPN Bracketology

With three straight losses to Southeastern Conference foes, the Arkansas basketball team is sitting on thin ice to make the 2025 NCAA Tournament, according to Joe Lunardi's Bracketology on Tuesday.

Lunardi, one of the most well-known college basketball bracketologists who updates his field of 68 frequently throughout the regular season, now projects Arkansas as his 'First Team Out' of the tournament.

RELATED: How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas at LSU

"It was only a matter of time before the quality of this year's SEC eroded its quantity of projected NCAA bids," Lunardi wrote. "Since somebody has to lose whenever one SEC team plays another, the league's bubble teams are living a game-to-game existence. A week ago, Arkansas and Vanderbilt were on the right side of the at-large cut line. Now, due to their combined 1-5 record in conference play, both would be hosting an NIT game if it were mid-March instead of mid-January."

Bart Torvik, a top analytics database, also gives the Razorbacks just a 25.4% chance of qualifying for the postseason come March.