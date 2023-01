The Arkansas coaching staff has placed a heavy emphasis on wide receiver in the transfer portal, after losing most of their production to the NFL Draft and transfer portal at the end of the 2022 season.

Isaac TeSlaa, a wide receiver transfer out of Division II Hillsdale College, saw his recruitment explode ever since he entered his name in the transfer portal. He was on campus in Fayetteville for an official visit this week during the NCAA transfer visit window.