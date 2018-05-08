Eastern Illinois preview: Defense
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Fall camp is still about three months away, but it is never too early to begin looking at Arkansas’ 2018 football season. HawgBeat continues its weekly series on all 12 opponents on the Razorbacks’...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news