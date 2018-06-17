Easily one of the most impressive prospects on the field at the Razorbacks' last camp of the summer was stud 2021 pro-style quarterback Aaron McLaughlin. The Buford HS starting varsity quarterback took an unofficial visit on the Hill and participated in night camp with a large group of athletes, including a couple 4-star wide receivers.

“I was blown away," McLaughlin said. "You’re not expecting this when you come to Arkansas, but everything was very nice. The coaches were very personal. It was awesome. Hopefully I can come to a game. It’s definitely a big priority. I’m not sure when I can come this far, but I’ll definitely be back.”

The 2021 prospect already holds 27 offers from elite programs around the nation and was offered by the Hogs last month. His tape will show you why deserves an offer as a freshman but watching him throw in person, it's already clear he will be tearing up the NCAA level too, without a doubt. The Razorbacks are hoping he'll tear it up in a cardinal and white uniform.

"I really like it, it’s one of my top schools," McLaughlin said. "South Carolina, Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas obviously, Ole Miss, there’s a bunch of them standing out right now."