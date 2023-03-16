Arkansas is coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances after previously missing the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for over 25 years. The Razorbacks entered this season with plenty of hype and lofty expectations, but they did not exactly meet those through the regular season.

Injuries plagued the Razorbacks all year, as well as a constant struggle with consistency and closing out games. Despite all that, Arkansas still made the NCAA Tournament as an 8-seed, and will face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Thursday.

The 8-seed versus 9-seed draw is one of the least favorable in the NCAA Tournament. Teams immediately face an opponent that theoretically is evenly matched with them, and if they manage to win, the next opponent is almost guaranteed to be a 1-seed.

Arkansas started off the season strong, winning the consolation game in the Maui Invitational over San Diego State and racing out to an 11-1 start to the non-conference schedule.

A torn ACL injury to forward Trevon Brazile in the late non-conference altered the roster and rotations, and Arkansas lost its conference opener on the road at LSU, which sparked a 1-5 start to SEC play. Ultimately, the Razorbacks earned a 10-seed in the SEC Tournament and went 1-1 in Nashville, before finishing the season at 20-13 and earning an 8-seed.

All things considered, it was a disappointing year for fans and coaches alike after the team entered the season as a unanimous top 25 team boasting three McDonald's All-Americans and another strong transfer class.

Though it was not the results anyone wanted or anticipated to this point, can it all be rectified in March?