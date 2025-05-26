Field of 64, Fayetteville Regional pairings announced

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks found out Sunday evening that they would be one of 16 host sites for the NCAA Tournament's regional round, then the teams they will be hosting at Baum-Walker Stadium were revealed on Memorial Day's Selection Show.

The teams will be 4-seed North Dakota State, 3-seed Creighton, and 2-seed Kansas. Arkansas will face North Dakota State in the first round at 2 p.m. CT Friday on ESPN-plus. The winner of the Fayetteville Regional will face off against the Knoxville Regional winner that includes No. 14 overall seed Tennessee, Miami (Ohio), Cincinnati and Wake Forrest in a best-of-three series.

Arkansas is the No. 3 overall seed, while SEC foes Vanderbilt (1), Texas (2) and Auburn (4) also cracked the Top Four. The College World Series will kick off on June 13 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.