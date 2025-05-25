Arkansas named regional host in NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE — The NCAA has released the 16 host sites for this year's NCAA Tournament regional round, and to no one's surprise, the Diamond Hogs will have home-field advantage.

Arkansas' selection marks the sixth time in the last seven years the Razorbacks have hosted a regional, but it's worth noting they have failed to advance out of their own regional the last two years. The one year it didn't host a regional, Arkansas advanced all the way to the semifinal round of the College World Series.