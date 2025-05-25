Arkansas named regional host in NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE — The NCAA has released the 16 host sites for this year's NCAA Tournament regional round, and to no one's surprise, the Diamond Hogs will have home-field advantage.
Arkansas' selection marks the sixth time in the last seven years the Razorbacks have hosted a regional, but it's worth noting they have failed to advance out of their own regional the last two years. The one year it didn't host a regional, Arkansas advanced all the way to the semifinal round of the College World Series.
The Diamond Hogs finished the 2025 season at 43-13 overall, including a 20-10 mark in SEC play. This is the fifth time in the last six seasons the Razorbacks have won at least 20 games in league play. Their RPI ranks No. 5 nationally and is also fifth in the SEC.
The NCAA did not release the seeding for the tournament on Sunday, just the host sites, but Arkansas appears to be in a solid position to also host a Super Regional if it advances.
The rest of the NCAA Tournament field of 64 teams will be announced Monday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2. Be sure to stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest news surrounding Arkansas as it chases a College World Series trophy.