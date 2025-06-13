Advertisement
Published Jun 13, 2025
Angolan top-50 overall prospect commits to Arkansas basketball
circle avatar
Kyle Sutherland  •  HawgBeat
Publisher

Angolan big Paulo Semedo, a top-50 overall prospect per On3 in the 2025 class, has committed to Arkansas, ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony reported on Friday.

7-foot-1 prospect from West Oaks (Fla.) Academy owns a 7-foot-5 wingspan and additionally has offers from Arizona State, Florida State and Miami.

Advertisement

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

With Semedo’s addition, the Razorbacks get even more size in a frontcourt that also includes options like Dzafic (7’0), Trevon Brazile (6’10), Malique Ewin (6’11), Nick Pringle (6’10) and Karim Rtail (6’8).

Semedo is the second addition to the 2025-26 roster in two days after Bosnian big Elmir Dzafic was announced on Thursday.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**