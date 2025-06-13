Angolan top-50 overall prospect commits to Arkansas basketball

Angolan big Paulo Semedo, a top-50 overall prospect per On3 in the 2025 class, has committed to Arkansas, ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony reported on Friday.
7-foot-1 prospect from West Oaks (Fla.) Academy owns a 7-foot-5 wingspan and additionally has offers from Arizona State, Florida State and Miami.
With Semedo’s addition, the Razorbacks get even more size in a frontcourt that also includes options like Dzafic (7’0), Trevon Brazile (6’10), Malique Ewin (6’11), Nick Pringle (6’10) and Karim Rtail (6’8).
Semedo is the second addition to the 2025-26 roster in two days after Bosnian big Elmir Dzafic was announced on Thursday.