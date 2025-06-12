Arkansas adds Bosnian center

The 20-year-old's addition will put the 2025-26 roster at 13 players. Dzafic is the second Euro player in as many classes to be brought in by second-year head coach and Hall of Famer John Calipari, after Croatian Zvonimir Ivisic was added last season. "Big Z" has since transferred to Illinois.

The Arkansas basketball team got a commitment from Bosnian center Elmir Dzafic, per reports announced on Thursday.

PDT Scouting's Arman Jovic reported in late March that the 7-foot-tall, 265-pound Dzafic had intentions of heading stateside to play American college basketball once his professional career took a different route than planned.

Playing for the U18 European Championship Division, Dzafic – who has made a reputation of being a force in the paint – averaged a double-double, scoring 13.2 points and pulling down 10.4 rebounds per game, along with dishing out 1.6 assists.

In limited time playing professionally for the KK Bosna in the Adriatic League 2nd Division, Dzafic averaged 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.