How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. LSU (College World Series)

OMAHA, Neb. – The No. 3 overall national seed Arkansas Razorbacks (48-13) will begin play in the 2025 College World Series when they take on the No. 6 seed LSU Tigers (48-15) in Saturday's nightcap at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

The showdown between familiar SEC foes will be the fourth meeting of the year after LSU took the regular season series 2-1 in Baton Rouge back in May. Two of the nation's top arms will be on the mound as LSU will trot out ace Kade Anderson and the Hogs will counter with fellow lefty Zach Root.

Root and Anderson went head-to-head in LSU's series-opening 5-4 extra inning, late-night walk-off victory as Root posted six innings of five-hit ball with six strikeouts while Anderson went 5.2 frames and struck out 10 while surrendering seven hits. Root has allowed only two runs, one earned, in two NCAA Tournament starts and has struck out 13 batters in as many innings.

Anderson, who is projected as one of the top picks in next month's MLB Draft, had a solid outing in LSU's regional win over Dallas Baptist, punching out 11 batters in seven scoreless frames, but got roughed up in his Super Regional start against West Virginia. The Mountaineers tagged Anderson for seven runs, six of them earned, in seven innings.

First pitch between the Hogs and Tigers is set for 6 p.m. CT and will be aired on ESPN. The Razorbacks are in the College World Series for the 12th time in program history, eighth under head coach Dave Van Horn. Arkansas is 0-3 all-time against LSU in Omaha.

Below are details on how to watch Saturday's matchup between Arkansas and LSU, plus the starting pitchers.