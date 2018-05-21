Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-21 14:55:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Film Session: Breaking Down the Hogs Top 2019 RB Offers

Bm1geksteew3takm9ytt
RB Marcus Major
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Greg Powers • HawgBeat.com
Staff Writer

RB Eric Gray - Memphis (Tenn.) - Lausanne CollegiateEvaluation: The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder is pretty electric and has put up crazy numbers the past two season rushing 3,151 yards and 45 touchdowns ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}