{{ timeAgo('2018-05-25 16:09:43 -0500') }} football

Film Session: Breaking Down the Hogs Top 2019 WR Offers

Rivals.com
Greg Powers • HawgBeat.com
Staff Writer

WR Treylon Burks - Warren (Ark.)Evaluation: Burks is a big, physical football player who even looks good on the defensive side of the football on tape. He is a specimen who will create a mismatch f...

