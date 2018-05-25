Film Session: Breaking Down the Hogs Top 2019 WR Offers
WR Treylon Burks - Warren (Ark.)Evaluation: Burks is a big, physical football player who even looks good on the defensive side of the football on tape. He is a specimen who will create a mismatch f...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news