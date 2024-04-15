First team offensive line meshing into cohesive unit for Razorbacks
One offseason after fielding one of the worst offensive lines in the SEC, head coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks may have found a cohesive first-team unit that will help flip things around in Fayetteville.
Apparent throughout the spring and evident in Arkansas' Red-White spring game on Saturday, the starting group in the trenches gave plenty of time to throw and it paved the way for big rushing gains as well.
"Well, they protected well," Pittman said on Saturday. "We ran the ball well. We should. You compete against your opponent or yourself, and I think that group is a group that competes against themselves. They want to be good as a collective group, but I thought we ran the ball well and certainly Taylen had, I think there was two sacks with his group. One was a Cat that he didn't see on an empty protection, and one of them was we got beat at the running back position. But it wasn't on the offensive line.”
Led by returners Joshua Braun and Patrick Kutas, the Hogs' offensive line was faced with an identity crisis after the 2023-24 season after the departure of former offensive line coach Cody Kennedy. Replaced by Eric Mateos, the group's identity has changed for the positive after adding in quality transfers like Addison Nichols, Fernando Carmona Jr. and Keyshawn Blackstock.
"You know, I've coached offensive line forever," Pittman said. "Everything negative goes on the offensive line, but that's not really what happened. I think Eric's done a great job with those guys, but you have to give them credit. Getting Junior Carmona in here, Blackstock and Nichols, they have a different way about them. Braun now has moved up as a leader more. He feels like he has the opportunity, so obviously moving Kutas inside was a good decision, as well. I like the cohesiveness of the group, I think they played well."
Arkansas ranked 126th in sacks allowed last season (3.92 per game) which led to one of the worst offenses (105th, 326.5 yards per game) in the country. The offseason addition of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino was exciting for fans, but that alone won't be enough to fix the issues on that side of the ball.
Fortunately for the Razorbacks, the offensive line is playing as one thanks to a brotherhood mentality according to Braun.
"Like you said, on paper it is a completely different unit," Braun said on Saturday. "We’ve got a different man leading us. We’re actually a unit. We’re a brotherhood. We’re the tightest o-line unit I’ve been a part of, and that’s a breath of fresh air. Coach Mateos said today, we just got it rolling. At the beginning of the semester, we started this journey, and now we’re finally getting it on the track. We’ve got to keep that momentum going through the summer and we’re just excited to get back to work on Monday."
Protecting for starting signal caller Taylen Green, the offensive line's new-found passion and unity has paid dividends for the development of Arkansas' quarterbacks.
"I’m really impressed with how they come about every single day, because they have a lot on their plate with the installs, and the different run checks," Green said. "The run game and the pass game and the pass (protection), it’s new to them, too. The detail that they come with every single day, they’re prepared.
"Even when we get the script, probably late-night. Really late-night or early morning, but they know their keys and they know their checks and all that. I’m definitely impressed and definitely love this guy right here (Braun). Like he said, the camaraderie. It’s definitely not, I call ‘me-ball’. It’s us. It’s a team sport. I couldn’t make the plays out there without them."
With all 15 spring practices wrapped up, Arkansas will now turn its attention to the transfer which opens up on Tuesday. The Razorbacks currently have six open scholarships to fill, so stay tuned to The Trough premium message board for the latest roster movement.
HawgBeat Spring Game Coverage:
Stats, highlights, depth chart from Arkansas' Red-White game Saturday
Taylen Green closes spring on high note as Arkansas' starting quarterback
Ja'Quinden Jackson bulldozes through Arkansas' Red-White game