Stats, highlights, depth chart from Arkansas' Red-White game Saturday

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team held their annual Red-White Spring Game on Saturday in front of a light crowd that got their last look at the new-look Hogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville until the fall.

The action consisted of a regular football game in the first half between the starters and the backups before it shifted to the backups versus everyone else for two 10-minute quarters in the second half.

The scrimmage was highlighted the performances of starting quarterback Taylen Green's three passing touchdowns and Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson's three total touchdowns — two rushing and one receiving.

""I think he had a really good day," head coach Sam Pittman said of Green. "I thought we caught the ball really well, the group of guys that he was playing with. He made some great throws. We also made some really good catches out there."

On defense, sophomore linebacker Brad Spence had three tackles for loss, Albany transfer defensive end Anton Juncaj had two tackles for loss and freshman corner Ahkhari Johnson had an interception.

Below is a list of offensive and defensive stats from Saturday's scrimmage:

BIG plays

- Taylen Green had runs for 14 and 16 yards

- Green completed a 10-yard touchdwon to Tyrone Broden in the back of the end zone on the first drive of the game.

- Green threw a 20-yard touchdown to Andrew Armstrong on a perfect pass in the back left corner of the end zone.

- Sophomore linebacker Brad Spence had a sack against Malachi Singleton.

- Green threw a 23-yard pass to Texas A&M transfer receiver Jordan Anthony.

- Ja'Quinden Jackson put a nice spin move on for an 8-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.

- Nico Davillier had a sack against quarterback Jacolby Criswell.

- Running back Rahshod Dubinion picked up a 19-yard run at the start of the fourth drive.

- Lorando Johnson sacked Green for a loss of seven yards.

- Green threw a 38-yard dime to tight end Luke Hasz.

- Cam Ball and Landon Jackson tackled running back Isaiah Augustave for a loss of two yards.

- Linebacker Carson Dean sacked Green for a loss of two yards.

- Green completed three passes of 23, 20 and 15 yards to Broden, Armstrong and Jackson, respectively. The pass to Jackson resulted in a touchdown.

- Defensive back Ahkhari Johnson intercepts KJ Jackson on third and 20.

- Running back Braylen Russell takes a handoff 32 yards for a touchdown.

- Jackson completes passes of 19 and 21 yards to tight end Maddox Lassiter and running back Jazreel Bachert, respectively.

- Bachert punches in a one-yard touchdown on the goal line.

- Wide receiver CJ Brown takes a short pass from Singleton 75 yards to the house for a touchdown.

Offensive Stats

Passing
Players Comp./Att. Yards TD/INT

Taylen Green

17/22

243

3/0

Jacolby Criswell

3/6

84

1/0

Malachi Singleton

3/8

19

0/0

KJ Jackson

15/22

107

0/1
Rushing
Player Attempts Yards Touchdowns

Ja'Quinden Jackson

9

68

2

Rashod Dubinion

3

38

0

Isaiah Augustave

7

10

0

Dominique Johnson

2

8

0

Braylen Russell

5

38

1

Taylen Green

5

15

0

Malachi Singleton

2

-3

0

Jacolby Criswell

4

-2

0

Jezreel Bachert*

5

12

0

Emmanuel Crawford*

1

-1

0

Austin Ledbetter*

2

6

0
* - walk-on
Receiving
Player Receptions Yards Touchdowns

Andrew Armstrong

3

52

1

Tyrone Broden

5

52

1

Isaiah Sategna

3

23

0

Luke Hasz

2

52

0

CJ Brown

5

109

1

Ja'Quinden Jackson

1

15

1

Jordan Anthony

1

23

0

Dazmin James

2

25

0

Var'keyes Gumms

1

13

0

Isaiah Augustave

2

-3

0

Andreas Paaske

1

3

0

Braylen Russell

2

-2

0

Rashod Dubinion

1

7

0

Dominique Johnson

1

5

0

Rykar Acebo*

3

15

0

Jezreel Bachert

3

26

0

Maddox Lassiter

3

40

0

Defensive Stats

Defense
Player Tackles Sacks TFL PBU INT/FR

Jaden Allen

5

1.0

1.0

0

0/0

TJ Metcalf

5

0

0

0

0/0

Cam Ball

4

0

0.5

0

0/0

Brad Spence

4

1.0

3.0

0

0/0

Snaxx Johnson

4

1.0

1.0

0

0/0

Kee'yon Stewart

4

0

1

0

0/0

Carson Dean

3

1.0

1.0

0

0/0

Nico Davillier

3

1.0

1.5

1

0/0

Landon Jackson

3

0

0.5

1

0/0

Selman Bridges

5

0

0

0

0/0

Jaylon Braxton

2

0

1.0

1

0/0

Anton Juncaj

2

2

2

0

0/0

Hudson Clark

2

1

1

0

0/0

Jayden Johnson

2

0

1.0

0

0/0

RJ Johnson

2

0.5

0.5

0

0/0

Miguel Mitchell

2

0

0

1

0/0

Alex Sanford

2

0

0

0

0/0

Ahkhari Johnson

3

0

0

0

1/0

Jaheim Singletary

2

0

0

2

0/0
(Only players with two or more tackles were included)

First Team (Offense)

QB: Taylen Green

RB: Ja’Quinden Jackson, Rashod Dubinion

TE: Var’Keyes Gumms

TE: Luke Hasz

WR: Andrew Armstrong, Jordan Anthony

WR: Tyrone Broden, Isaac TeSlaa

WR: Isaiah Sategna, Jaedon Wilson

LT: Fernando Carmona Jr.

LG: Patrick Kutas

C: Addison Nichols

RG: Joshua Braun

RT: Keyshawn Blackstock

First Team (Defense)

DE: Landon Jackson

DT: Cam Ball

DT: Eric Gregory

DE: Nico Davillier

LB: Xavian Sorey Jr.

LB: Brad Spence

NB: Doneiko Slaughter

CB: Jaylon Braxton

CB: Kee’yon Stewart

S: Hudson Clark

S: Jayden Johnson


Second Team (Offense)

QB: Malachi Singleton, Jacolby Criswell, KJ Jackson

RB: Isaiah Augustave, Dominique Johnson, Braylen Russell

TE: Andreas Paaske

TE: Shamar Easter

WR: CJ Brown

WR: Kamron Bibby, Bryce Stephens

WR: Dazmin James

LT: E’Marion Harris

LG: Josh Street, Brooks Edmonson

C: Amaury Wiggins

RG: Kobe Branham

RT: Ty’Kieast Crawford


Second Team (Defense)

DE: Anton Juncaj, Kavion Henderson

DT: Keivie Rose, Kyle Thompson

DT: Ian Geffrard

DE: Quincy Rhodes Jr.

LB: Carson Dean, Kaden Henley

LB: Alex Sanford

NB: Snaxx Johnson, Tevis Metcalf

CB: Jaheim Singletary, Selman Bridges

CB: Jaden Allen

S: TJ Metcalf, RJ Johnson

S: Miguel Mitchell, Akhari Johnson


Third Team (Offense)

QB: KJ Jackson, Austin Ledbetter

RB: Isaiah Augustave, Emmanuel Crawford, Jezreel Bachert, Keegan Atkins

WR: Luke Buchanan

WR: Walker Catsavis

WR: Kamron Bibby, Rykar Acebo

TE: Maddox Lassiter, Luke Johnston

LT: Tommy Varhall

LG: Paris Patterson, Kai Hamilton

C: Tim Dawn

RG: Luke Brown

RT: Aaron Smith


Third Team (Defense)

DE: Charlie Collins

DT: Kaleb James

DT: JJ Holingsworth

DE: Jon Hill, Donovan Whitten

LB: Brooks Both, Mason Schueck

LB: Brooks Yurachek, JuJu Pope

NB: Dallas Young, Jabrae Shaw

CB: Landon Phipps

CB: Aidan McCowan

S: John Paul Pickens, Anton Pierce

S: Christian Ford, Braylon Watson


Highlights:

