Stats, highlights, depth chart from Arkansas' Red-White game Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team held their annual Red-White Spring Game on Saturday in front of a light crowd that got their last look at the new-look Hogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville until the fall.
The action consisted of a regular football game in the first half between the starters and the backups before it shifted to the backups versus everyone else for two 10-minute quarters in the second half.
The scrimmage was highlighted the performances of starting quarterback Taylen Green's three passing touchdowns and Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson's three total touchdowns — two rushing and one receiving.
""I think he had a really good day," head coach Sam Pittman said of Green. "I thought we caught the ball really well, the group of guys that he was playing with. He made some great throws. We also made some really good catches out there."
On defense, sophomore linebacker Brad Spence had three tackles for loss, Albany transfer defensive end Anton Juncaj had two tackles for loss and freshman corner Ahkhari Johnson had an interception.
Below is a list of offensive and defensive stats from Saturday's scrimmage:
BIG plays
- Taylen Green had runs for 14 and 16 yards
- Green completed a 10-yard touchdwon to Tyrone Broden in the back of the end zone on the first drive of the game.
- Green threw a 20-yard touchdown to Andrew Armstrong on a perfect pass in the back left corner of the end zone.
- Sophomore linebacker Brad Spence had a sack against Malachi Singleton.
- Green threw a 23-yard pass to Texas A&M transfer receiver Jordan Anthony.
- Ja'Quinden Jackson put a nice spin move on for an 8-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.
- Nico Davillier had a sack against quarterback Jacolby Criswell.
- Running back Rahshod Dubinion picked up a 19-yard run at the start of the fourth drive.
- Lorando Johnson sacked Green for a loss of seven yards.
- Green threw a 38-yard dime to tight end Luke Hasz.
- Cam Ball and Landon Jackson tackled running back Isaiah Augustave for a loss of two yards.
- Linebacker Carson Dean sacked Green for a loss of two yards.
- Green completed three passes of 23, 20 and 15 yards to Broden, Armstrong and Jackson, respectively. The pass to Jackson resulted in a touchdown.
- Defensive back Ahkhari Johnson intercepts KJ Jackson on third and 20.
- Running back Braylen Russell takes a handoff 32 yards for a touchdown.
- Jackson completes passes of 19 and 21 yards to tight end Maddox Lassiter and running back Jazreel Bachert, respectively.
- Bachert punches in a one-yard touchdown on the goal line.
- Wide receiver CJ Brown takes a short pass from Singleton 75 yards to the house for a touchdown.
Offensive Stats
|Players
|Comp./Att.
|Yards
|TD/INT
|
Taylen Green
|
17/22
|
243
|
3/0
|
Jacolby Criswell
|
3/6
|
84
|
1/0
|
Malachi Singleton
|
3/8
|
19
|
0/0
|
KJ Jackson
|
15/22
|
107
|
0/1
|Player
|Attempts
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|
Ja'Quinden Jackson
|
9
|
68
|
2
|
Rashod Dubinion
|
3
|
38
|
0
|
Isaiah Augustave
|
7
|
10
|
0
|
Dominique Johnson
|
2
|
8
|
0
|
Braylen Russell
|
5
|
38
|
1
|
Taylen Green
|
5
|
15
|
0
|
Malachi Singleton
|
2
|
-3
|
0
|
Jacolby Criswell
|
4
|
-2
|
0
|
Jezreel Bachert*
|
5
|
12
|
0
|
Emmanuel Crawford*
|
1
|
-1
|
0
|
Austin Ledbetter*
|
2
|
6
|
0
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|
Andrew Armstrong
|
3
|
52
|
1
|
Tyrone Broden
|
5
|
52
|
1
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
3
|
23
|
0
|
Luke Hasz
|
2
|
52
|
0
|
CJ Brown
|
5
|
109
|
1
|
Ja'Quinden Jackson
|
1
|
15
|
1
|
Jordan Anthony
|
1
|
23
|
0
|
Dazmin James
|
2
|
25
|
0
|
Var'keyes Gumms
|
1
|
13
|
0
|
Isaiah Augustave
|
2
|
-3
|
0
|
Andreas Paaske
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
Braylen Russell
|
2
|
-2
|
0
|
Rashod Dubinion
|
1
|
7
|
0
|
Dominique Johnson
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
Rykar Acebo*
|
3
|
15
|
0
|
Jezreel Bachert
|
3
|
26
|
0
|
Maddox Lassiter
|
3
|
40
|
0
Defensive Stats
|Player
|Tackles
|Sacks
|TFL
|PBU
|INT/FR
|
Jaden Allen
|
5
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
0
|
0/0
|
TJ Metcalf
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0/0
|
Cam Ball
|
4
|
0
|
0.5
|
0
|
0/0
|
Brad Spence
|
4
|
1.0
|
3.0
|
0
|
0/0
|
Snaxx Johnson
|
4
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
0
|
0/0
|
Kee'yon Stewart
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0/0
|
Carson Dean
|
3
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
0
|
0/0
|
Nico Davillier
|
3
|
1.0
|
1.5
|
1
|
0/0
|
Landon Jackson
|
3
|
0
|
0.5
|
1
|
0/0
|
Selman Bridges
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0/0
|
Jaylon Braxton
|
2
|
0
|
1.0
|
1
|
0/0
|
Anton Juncaj
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0/0
|
Hudson Clark
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0/0
|
Jayden Johnson
|
2
|
0
|
1.0
|
0
|
0/0
|
RJ Johnson
|
2
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0
|
0/0
|
Miguel Mitchell
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0/0
|
Alex Sanford
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0/0
|
Ahkhari Johnson
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1/0
|
Jaheim Singletary
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0/0
First Team (Offense)
QB: Taylen Green
RB: Ja’Quinden Jackson, Rashod Dubinion
TE: Var’Keyes Gumms
TE: Luke Hasz
WR: Andrew Armstrong, Jordan Anthony
WR: Tyrone Broden, Isaac TeSlaa
WR: Isaiah Sategna, Jaedon Wilson
LT: Fernando Carmona Jr.
LG: Patrick Kutas
C: Addison Nichols
RG: Joshua Braun
RT: Keyshawn Blackstock
First Team (Defense)
DE: Landon Jackson
DT: Cam Ball
DT: Eric Gregory
DE: Nico Davillier
LB: Xavian Sorey Jr.
LB: Brad Spence
NB: Doneiko Slaughter
CB: Jaylon Braxton
CB: Kee’yon Stewart
S: Hudson Clark
S: Jayden Johnson
Second Team (Offense)
QB: Malachi Singleton, Jacolby Criswell, KJ Jackson
RB: Isaiah Augustave, Dominique Johnson, Braylen Russell
TE: Andreas Paaske
TE: Shamar Easter
WR: CJ Brown
WR: Kamron Bibby, Bryce Stephens
WR: Dazmin James
LT: E’Marion Harris
LG: Josh Street, Brooks Edmonson
C: Amaury Wiggins
RG: Kobe Branham
RT: Ty’Kieast Crawford
Second Team (Defense)
DE: Anton Juncaj, Kavion Henderson
DT: Keivie Rose, Kyle Thompson
DT: Ian Geffrard
DE: Quincy Rhodes Jr.
LB: Carson Dean, Kaden Henley
LB: Alex Sanford
NB: Snaxx Johnson, Tevis Metcalf
CB: Jaheim Singletary, Selman Bridges
CB: Jaden Allen
S: TJ Metcalf, RJ Johnson
S: Miguel Mitchell, Akhari Johnson
Third Team (Offense)
QB: KJ Jackson, Austin Ledbetter
RB: Isaiah Augustave, Emmanuel Crawford, Jezreel Bachert, Keegan Atkins
WR: Luke Buchanan
WR: Walker Catsavis
WR: Kamron Bibby, Rykar Acebo
TE: Maddox Lassiter, Luke Johnston
LT: Tommy Varhall
LG: Paris Patterson, Kai Hamilton
C: Tim Dawn
RG: Luke Brown
RT: Aaron Smith
Third Team (Defense)
DE: Charlie Collins
DT: Kaleb James
DT: JJ Holingsworth
DE: Jon Hill, Donovan Whitten
LB: Brooks Both, Mason Schueck
LB: Brooks Yurachek, JuJu Pope
NB: Dallas Young, Jabrae Shaw
CB: Landon Phipps
CB: Aidan McCowan
S: John Paul Pickens, Anton Pierce
S: Christian Ford, Braylon Watson