FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team held their annual Red-White Spring Game on Saturday in front of a light crowd that got their last look at the new-look Hogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville until the fall.

The action consisted of a regular football game in the first half between the starters and the backups before it shifted to the backups versus everyone else for two 10-minute quarters in the second half.

The scrimmage was highlighted the performances of starting quarterback Taylen Green's three passing touchdowns and Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson's three total touchdowns — two rushing and one receiving.

""I think he had a really good day," head coach Sam Pittman said of Green. "I thought we caught the ball really well, the group of guys that he was playing with. He made some great throws. We also made some really good catches out there."

On defense, sophomore linebacker Brad Spence had three tackles for loss, Albany transfer defensive end Anton Juncaj had two tackles for loss and freshman corner Ahkhari Johnson had an interception.

Below is a list of offensive and defensive stats from Saturday's scrimmage: