Five-star guard Meleek Thomas schedules Arkansas visit
Head coach John Calipari and the Arkansas basketball team have lined up a visit for another highly-ranked 2025 recruit, HawgBeat confirmed on Sunday.
Five-star shooting guard Meleek Thomas will be on campus in Fayetteville on Sept. 13. Thomas was originally scheduled to visit the Razorbacks in June, but a scheduling conflict forced a delay.
In addition to Arkansas, the No. 5 player in the nation will take a visit to Alabama on Sept. 27.
The 6-foot-4, 171-pound shooting guard is also heavily considering UConn, Auburn and Pittsburgh, and he holds offers from Auburn, Duke, Kansas and a plethora of other programs.
Thomas is set to play for Overtime Elite next season after transferring from Lincoln Park Performing Arts High School in Pittsburgh. He also plays on the EYBL circuit for New Heights Lightning, where he averaged 20.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists last year.
Arkansas already has one five-star recruit in the fold for the class of 2025 in point guard Darius Acuff Jr., who committed to the Razorbacks on July 26.