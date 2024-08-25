Head coach John Calipari and the Arkansas basketball team have lined up a visit for another highly-ranked 2025 recruit, HawgBeat confirmed on Sunday.

Five-star shooting guard Meleek Thomas will be on campus in Fayetteville on Sept. 13. Thomas was originally scheduled to visit the Razorbacks in June, but a scheduling conflict forced a delay.

In addition to Arkansas, the No. 5 player in the nation will take a visit to Alabama on Sept. 27.