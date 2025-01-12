Where Arkansas transfers landed

While the Arkansas Razorbacks have been hitting the transfer portal hard, it is partially as a result of having more than 20 scholarship players decide to enter the portal after a 6-6 regular season that was capped off with a Liberty Bowl win over Texas Tech on Dec. 27.
The transfer portal officially opened Dec. 9 and it was open for a 30 day window through Dec. 28. There is also an additional five-day window for players to enter once their season is over, plus there will be an additional 10-day portal window from April 16-25.
HawgBeat provides a look at where former Razorbacks have transferred so far...
Note: "GP" denotes games played. Even if a player appears on special teams, that counts as a game played.
OL Patrick Kutas - Ole Miss
From: Christian Brothers High School (Memphis, TN)
Transferred to: Ole Miss
Seasons spent at Arkansas: 3
Career Stats: 25 GP
TE Luke Hasz - Ole Miss
From: Bixby High School (Bixby, OK)
Transferred to: Ole Miss
Seasons spent at Arkansas: 2
Career Stats: 17 GP, 42 REC, 577 YDS, 7 TD, 13.7 YPC
CB Jaylon Braxton - Ole Miss
From: Frisco Lone Star High School (Frisco, TX)
Transferred to: Ole Miss
Seasons spent at Arkansas: 2
Career Stats: 11 GP, 20 tackles, 1 INT, 11 PDEF, 1 FF
OL Joshua Braun - Kentucky
From: Florida
Transferred to: Kentucky
Seasons spent at Arkansas: 2
Career Stats: 50 GP
S TJ Metcalf - Michigan
From: Pinson Valley High School (Pinson, AL)
Transferred to: Michigan
Seasons spent at Arkansas: 2
Career Stats: 24 GP, 72 tackles, 3 INT, 10 PDEF, 1 TFL, 1 FF
DB Tevis Metcalf - Michigan
From: Pinson Valley High School (Pinson, AL)
Transferred to: Michigan
Seasons spent at Arkansas: 1
Career Stats: 12 GP
DE Nico Davillier - UCLA
From: Maumelle High School (Maumelle, AR)
Transferred to: UCLA
Seasons spent at Arkansas: 3
Career Stats: 34 GP, 34 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 SACK
C Addison Nichols - SMU
From: Tennessee
Transferred to: SMU
Seasons spent at Arkansas: 1
Career Stats: 26 GP
LB Brad Spence - Texas
From: Klein Forest High School (Houston, TX)
Transferred to: Texas
Seasons spent at Arkansas: 2
Career Stats: 23 GP, 70 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 4.5 SACK, 2 PDEF, 1 INT, 1 TD
LB Carson Dean - Purdue
From: Hebron High School (Carrollton, TX)
Transferred to: Purdue
Seasons spent at Arkansas: 2
Career Stats: 4 GP, 1 tackle
QB Malachi Singleton - Purdue
From: North Cobb High School (Kennesaw, GA)
Transferred to: Purdue
Seasons spent at Arkansas: 2
Career Stats: 5 GP, 21 COMP, 28 ATT, 358 YDS, 1 PASS TD, 17 RUSH, 74 YDS, 3 RUSH TD
WR Isaiah Sategna - Oklahoma
From: Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville, AR)
Transferred to: Oklahoma
Seasons spent at Arkansas: 3
Career Stats: 28 GP, 54 REC, 632 YDS, 3 TD, 11.7 YPC, 2 RUSH, 43 YDS
DB Dylan Hasz - Appalachian State
From: Bixby High School (Bixby, OK)
Transferred to: Appalachian State
Seasons at Arkansas: 2
Career Stats: 24 GP, 2 tackles
RB Rashod Dubinion - Appalachian State
From: Cedar Grove High School (Ellenwood, GA)
Transferred to: Appalachian State
Seasons at Arkansas: 3
Career Stats: 31 GP, 209 ATT, 888 YDS, 8 RUSH TD, 42 REC, 315 YDS, 2 REC TD, 7.5 YPC
LB Alex Sanford - Purdue
From: Oxford High School (Oxford, MS)
Transferred to: Purdue
Seasons at Arkansas: 3
Career Stats: 23 GP, 1 tackle
LB Kaden Henley - Harding
From: Shiloh Christian High School (Springdale, AR)
Transferred to: Harding
Seasons at Arkansas: 3
Career Stats: 1 GP
OL Ty'Kieast Crawford - UCLA
From: Charlotte
Transferred to: UCLA
Seasons at Arkansas: 4
Career Stats: 39 GP
OTHERS
Uncommitted
OL Amaury Wiggins
DB Dallas Young
WR Dazmin James (expected to enter portal)
Quit/kicked off before end of season
LS Eli Stein (Wisconsin)
WR Jaedon Wilson (UCLA)
WR Davion Dozier (Appalachian State)
TE Ty Washington (Notre Dame)
TE Var'keyes Gumms (UNLV)