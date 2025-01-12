Where Arkansas transfers landed

While the Arkansas Razorbacks have been hitting the transfer portal hard, it is partially as a result of having more than 20 scholarship players decide to enter the portal after a 6-6 regular season that was capped off with a Liberty Bowl win over Texas Tech on Dec. 27.

The transfer portal officially opened Dec. 9 and it was open for a 30 day window through Dec. 28. There is also an additional five-day window for players to enter once their season is over, plus there will be an additional 10-day portal window from April 16-25.

HawgBeat provides a look at where former Razorbacks have transferred so far...

Note: "GP" denotes games played. Even if a player appears on special teams, that counts as a game played.