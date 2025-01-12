Advertisement
Published Jan 12, 2025
Where Arkansas transfers landed
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
While the Arkansas Razorbacks have been hitting the transfer portal hard, it is partially as a result of having more than 20 scholarship players decide to enter the portal after a 6-6 regular season that was capped off with a Liberty Bowl win over Texas Tech on Dec. 27.

The transfer portal officially opened Dec. 9 and it was open for a 30 day window through Dec. 28. There is also an additional five-day window for players to enter once their season is over, plus there will be an additional 10-day portal window from April 16-25.

ALSO READ: Arkansas Football 2025 Roster Tracker

HawgBeat provides a look at where former Razorbacks have transferred so far...

Note: "GP" denotes games played. Even if a player appears on special teams, that counts as a game played.

OL Patrick Kutas - Ole Miss

From: Christian Brothers High School (Memphis, TN)

Transferred to: Ole Miss

Seasons spent at Arkansas: 3

Career Stats: 25 GP

TE Luke Hasz - Ole Miss

From: Bixby High School (Bixby, OK)

Transferred to: Ole Miss

Seasons spent at Arkansas: 2

Career Stats: 17 GP, 42 REC, 577 YDS, 7 TD, 13.7 YPC

CB Jaylon Braxton - Ole Miss

From: Frisco Lone Star High School (Frisco, TX)

Transferred to: Ole Miss

Seasons spent at Arkansas: 2

Career Stats: 11 GP, 20 tackles, 1 INT, 11 PDEF, 1 FF

OL Joshua Braun - Kentucky 

From: Florida

Transferred to: Kentucky

Seasons spent at Arkansas: 2

Career Stats: 50 GP

S TJ Metcalf - Michigan

From: Pinson Valley High School (Pinson, AL)

Transferred to: Michigan

Seasons spent at Arkansas: 2

Career Stats: 24 GP, 72 tackles, 3 INT, 10 PDEF, 1 TFL, 1 FF

DB Tevis Metcalf - Michigan 

From: Pinson Valley High School (Pinson, AL)

Transferred to: Michigan

Seasons spent at Arkansas: 1

Career Stats: 12 GP

DE Nico Davillier - UCLA

From: Maumelle High School (Maumelle, AR)

Transferred to: UCLA

Seasons spent at Arkansas: 3

Career Stats: 34 GP, 34 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 SACK

C Addison Nichols - SMU

From: Tennessee

Transferred to: SMU

Seasons spent at Arkansas: 1

Career Stats: 26 GP

LB Brad Spence - Texas

From: Klein Forest High School (Houston, TX)

Transferred to: Texas

Seasons spent at Arkansas: 2

Career Stats: 23 GP, 70 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 4.5 SACK, 2 PDEF, 1 INT, 1 TD

LB Carson Dean - Purdue

From: Hebron High School (Carrollton, TX)

Transferred to: Purdue

Seasons spent at Arkansas: 2

Career Stats: 4 GP, 1 tackle

QB Malachi Singleton - Purdue

From: North Cobb High School (Kennesaw, GA)

Transferred to: Purdue

Seasons spent at Arkansas: 2

Career Stats: 5 GP, 21 COMP, 28 ATT, 358 YDS, 1 PASS TD, 17 RUSH, 74 YDS, 3 RUSH TD

WR Isaiah Sategna - Oklahoma 

From: Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville, AR)

Transferred to: Oklahoma

Seasons spent at Arkansas: 3

Career Stats: 28 GP, 54 REC, 632 YDS, 3 TD, 11.7 YPC, 2 RUSH, 43 YDS

DB Dylan Hasz - Appalachian State

From: Bixby High School (Bixby, OK)

Transferred to: Appalachian State

Seasons at Arkansas: 2

Career Stats: 24 GP, 2 tackles

RB Rashod Dubinion - Appalachian State

From: Cedar Grove High School (Ellenwood, GA)

Transferred to: Appalachian State

Seasons at Arkansas: 3

Career Stats: 31 GP, 209 ATT, 888 YDS, 8 RUSH TD, 42 REC, 315 YDS, 2 REC TD, 7.5 YPC

LB Alex Sanford - Purdue

From: Oxford High School (Oxford, MS)

Transferred to: Purdue

Seasons at Arkansas: 3

Career Stats: 23 GP, 1 tackle

LB Kaden Henley - Harding

From: Shiloh Christian High School (Springdale, AR)

Transferred to: Harding

Seasons at Arkansas: 3

Career Stats: 1 GP

OL Ty'Kieast Crawford - UCLA

From: Charlotte

Transferred to: UCLA

Seasons at Arkansas: 4

Career Stats: 39 GP

OTHERS

Uncommitted

OL Amaury Wiggins

DB Dallas Young

WR Dazmin James (expected to enter portal)

Quit/kicked off before end of season

LS Eli Stein (Wisconsin)

WR Jaedon Wilson (UCLA)

WR Davion Dozier (Appalachian State)

TE Ty Washington (Notre Dame)

TE Var'keyes Gumms (UNLV)

