Advertisement
Published Dec 3, 2024
Arkansas Football 2025 Roster Tracker
circle avatar
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Twitter
@RileyMcFerran

The 2024 Arkansas football regular season has officially concluded, and now the Razorbacks' roster must endure a month-long fluctuation process ahead of a bowl game late December.

National Signing Day will kick off the shifting of team identities Dec. 4, but the transfer portal window's opening Dec. 9 will crank things into another gear.

Like many teams around the country, Arkansas is expected to lose and add contributors throughout the portal window, which lasts through Dec. 28. Of course, players who have already entered the portal prior to its closing can still return or commit to another school before classes begin.

As far as roster construction goes, it's important to note that the Southeastern Conference set a 2025 scholarship limit of 85 for teams. That number is 20 less than the maximum of 105 allowed under the House settlement's roster structure.

Throughout the coming weeks, HawgBeat will keep a running tab on Arkansas' projected 2025 roster:

Advertisement

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

------------------------

MOVING ON

~ DE Landon Jackson - NFL

Note: Jackson has not officially announced his departure for the NFL, but it is very likely.

~ WR Jaedon Wilson - UCLA

~ WR Davion Dozier - Will enter portal

~ OL Amaury Wiggins - Will enter portal

~ QB Malachi Singleton - Will enter portal

MOVING IN

~ OL Carmarion "Bubba" Craig - Hutchinson C.C.

~ DB Shannon Blair - East Mississippi C.C.

------------------------

OUT OF ELIGIBILITY 

~ WR Andrew Armstrong

~ WR Tyrone Broden

~ WR Khafre Brown

~ DB Hudson Clark

~ DL Eric Gregory

~ OL Joe More

~ K Kyle Ramsey

~ DL Keivie Rose

~ DB Kee'yon Stewart

~ LB Anthony Switzer

~ OL Ty'Kieast Crawford

~ DL Anton Juncaj

~ K Matthew Shipley

~ DB Doneiko Slaughter

~ WR Issac TeSlaa

~ CB Marquise Robinson

~ S Jayden Johnson

------------------------

Scholarship Eligibility Tracker by Position

Scholarship Eligibility Tracker by Position
PositionFreshmenSophomoresJuniorsSeniorsTotal

QB

2

1

0

1

4

RB

3

2

1

2

9

WR

5

2

2

1

10

TE

1

1

1

1

4

OL

6

2

3

4

15

DT

2

2

0

2

6

EDGE

4

1

2

1

8

LB

4

2

3

2

11

CB

3

3

2

0

8

S

1

2

3

1

7

ST

1

0

0

2

3

Total

32

18

17

17

84

ELIGIBILITY REMAINING

^ - walk-on

% - incoming freshman

* - could return for super senior season

# - transfer out

~ - transfer in

Quarterback

Quarterback
PlayerClassification in 2025Height/WeightHigh School/Former College

Taylen Green

Redshirt Senior

6'6", 230 lbs.

Boise State

Blake Boda

Redshirt Sophomore

6'4", 216 lbs.

Coastal Carolina

^Austin Ledbetter

Redshirt Sophomore

6'1", 206 lbs.

Bryant HS

KJ Jackson

Redshirt Freshman

6'4", 219 lbs.

St. James School

%Grayson Wilson

Freshman

6'3", 205 lbs.

Conway HS

Running Back

Running Back
PlayerClassification in 2025Height/WeightHigh School/Former College

*Ja'Quinden Jackson

Super Senior

6'2", 233 lbs.

Utah

Rashod Dubinion

Senior

5'10", 201 lbs.

Cedar Grove HS

Rodney Hill

Redshirt Junior

5'10", 186 lbs.

Florida A&M

^Cade Fields

Redshirt Junior

6'1", 219 lbs.

Fayetteville HS

^Jezreel Bachert

Redshirt Junior

6'1", 216 lbs.

Big Sandy HS

Tyrell Reed Jr.

Redshirt Sophomore

5'10", 211 lbs.

Hutchinson CC

^Emmanuel Crawford

Redshirt Sophomore

5'10", 175 lbs.

Grove HS

Braylen Russell

Sophomore

6'1", 253 lbs.

Benton HS

JuJu Pope

Redshirt Freshman

6'0", 213 lbs.

South Panola HS

%Cameron Settles

Freshman

6'0", 195 lbs.

Parkview HS

%Markeylin Batton

Freshman

5'11", 168 lbs.

Atlanta HS

^Kyle Thompson

Redshirt Junior

6'3", 262 lbs.

Aledo HS

Note: Kyle Thompson is listed as a fullback on Arkansas' roster, but is listed with running backs here for convenience.

Tight End

Tight End
PlayerClassification in 2025Height/WeightHigh School/Former College

Andreas Paaske

Redshirt Senior

6'6", 265 lbs.

Eastern Michigan

Luke Hasz

Junior

6'3", 241 lbs.

Bixby HS

Shamar Easter

Redshirt Sophomore

6'5", 228 lbs.

Ashdown HS

^Maddox Lassiter

Redshirt Sophomore

6'3", 243 lbs.

Warren HS

^Spencer Henslee

Redshirt Sophomore

6'5", 248 lbs.

Atascocita HS

%Gavin Garretson

Freshman

6'7", 240 lbs.

Pleasant Valley HS

Wide Receiver 

Wide Receiver
PlayerClassification in 2025Height/WeightHigh School/Former College

Bryce Stephens

Redshirt Senior

6'0", 189 lbs.

John Marshall HS

Isaiah Sategna

Redshirt Junior

5'11", 185 lbs.

Fayetteville HS

Jordan Anthony

Redshirt Junior

5'10", 162 lbs.

Texas A&M

^Kamron Bibby

Redshirt Junior

6'2", 187 lbs.

El Dorado HS

^Walker Catsavis

Redshirt Junior

6'4", 180 lbs.

Arkansas State

^Jace Petty

Redshirt Junior

5'8", 170 lbs.

Frisco Independence HS

^Rykar Acebo

Redshirt Junior

6'4", 200 lbs.

Jonesboro HS

Dazmin James

Redshirt Sophomore

6'2", 196 lbs.

Clayton HS

CJ Brown

Sophomore

6'1", 193 lbs.

Bentonville HS

^Monte Harrison

Sophomore

6'3", 230 lbs.

West HS

Krosse Johnson

Redshirt Freshman

5'10" 185 lbs.

Holy Cross School

Zach Taylor

Redshirt Freshman

6'4", 170 lbs.

Yoakum HS

%Antonio Jordan

Freshman

6'4", 210 lbs.

Warren HS

%Kamare Williams

Freshman

6'4", 180 lbs.

Palm Beach Central HS

%Quentin Murphy

Freshman

6'0", 200 lbs.

Parkview HS

Offensive Line

Offensive Line
PlayerClassification in 2025Height/WeightHigh School/Former College

*Joshua Braun

Super Senior

6'6", 338 lbs.

Florida

Keyshawn Blackstock

Redshirt Senior

6'5", 319 lbs.

Michigan State

Fernando Carmona Jr.

Redshirt Senior

6'5", 322 lbs.

San Jose State

Josh Street

Redshirt Senior

6'6", 316 lbs.

Bentonville HS

^Tommy Varhall

Redshirt Senior

6'8", 344 lbs.

Maryland

Patrick Kutas

Redshirt Junior

6'5", 313 lbs.

Christian Brothers HS

Addison Nichols

Redshirt Junior

6'5", 329 lbs.

Tennessee

E'Marion Harris

Redshirt Junior

6'7", 300 lbs.

Joe T. Robinson HS

^Tim Dawn

Redshirt Junior

6'2", 315 lbs.

Baylor

^Brooks Edmonson

Redshirt Junior

6'4", 313 lbs.

Bryant HS

Luke Brown

Redshirt Sophomore

6'6", 315 lbs.

Paris HS

^Aaron Smith

Redshirt Sophomore

6'6, 298 lbs.

Conway HS

Kobe Branham

Redshirt Freshman

6'5", 331 lbs.

Southside HS

Zuri Madison

Redshirt Freshman

6'3", 314 lbs.

Douglass HS

^Jonas Nantze

Redshirt Freshman

6'5", 291 lbs.

Shiloh Christian Academy

^Alex Johnson

Redshirt Freshman

6'3", 289 lbs.

Catholic HS

-Carmarion Craig

Redshirt Sophomore

6'6", 325 lbs.

Hutchinson C.C.

%Connor Howes

Freshman

6'6", 305 lbs.

Osceola HS

%Blake Cherry

Freshman

6'6", 305 lbs.

Owasso HS

%Kash Courtney

Freshman

6'4", 265 lbs.

Carthage HS

%Lionel Prudhomme

Freshman

6'2", 291 lbs.

Captain Shreve HS

Defensive Tackle

Defensive Tackle
PlayerClassification in 2025Height/WeightHigh School/Former College

Cam Ball

Redshirt Senior

6'5", 324 lbs.

Tri-Cities HS

^Jon Hill

Redshirt Senior

6'5", 254 lbs.

Dumas HS

Danny Saili

Redshirt Senior

6'3", 375 lbs.

BYU

^Elijah Brown

Redshirt Sophomore

6'3", 376 lbs.

Parkers Chapel HS

Ian Geffrard

Redshirt Sophomore

6'5", 388 lbs.

Whitefield Academy

Kaleb James

Redshirt Sophomore

6'4", 272 lbs.

Mansfield HS

%Kevin Oatis

Freshman

6'3", 270 lbs.

Hattiesburg HS

%Reginald Vaughn

Freshman

6'3", 268 lbs.

Hartfield Academy

EDGE

EDGE
PlayerClassification in 2025Height/WeightHigh School/Former College

Nico Davillier

Senior

6'4", 271 lbs.

Maumelle HS

JJ Hollingsworth

Redshirt Junior

6'3", 264 lbs.

Greenland HS

Quincy Rhodes Jr.

Junior

6'6", 280 lbs.

North Little Rock HS

^Donovan Whitten

Redshirt Sophomore

6'3", 248 lbs.

Arkadelphis HS

Charlie Collins

Sophomore

6'5", 261 lbs.

Mills University Studies HS

Kavion Henderson

Redshirt Freshman

6'2", 261 lbs.

Leeds HS

%Trent Sellers

Freshman

6'6", 230 lbs.

Faith Academy

%Caleb Bell

Freshman

6'3", 275 lbs.

Milton HS

%Keiundre Johnson

Freshman

6'3", 230 lbs.

Terrell HS

Linebacker

Linebacker
PlayerClassification in 2025Height/WeightHigh School/Former College

*Stephen Dix Jr.

Super Senior

6'1", 234 lbs.

Marshall

*^Brooks Both

Super Senior

6'0", 232 lbs.

Harrison HS

Xavian Sorey Jr.

Redshirt Senior

6'3", 225 lbs.

Georgia

Kaden Henley

Redshirt Junior

6'3", 236 lbs.

Shiloh Christian Academy

^Mason Schueck

Redshirt Junior

6'2", 220 lbs.

Pulaski Academy

Brad Spence

Junior

6'2", 238 lbs.

Klein Forest HS

Alex Sanford

Junior

6'1", 225 lbs.

Oxford HS

Carson Dean

Redshirt Sophomore

6'4", 234 lbs.

Hebron HS

^Brooks Yurachek

Redshirt Sophomore

6'1", 225 lbs.

Wake Forest

Bradley Shaw

Sophomore

6'1", 235 lbs.

Hoover HS

Justin Logan

Redshirt Freshman

6'2", 230 lbs.

Kell HS

Wyatt Simmons

Redshirt Freshman

6'1", 224 lbs.

Harding Academy

^Preston Davis

Redshirt Freshman

5'11", 221 lbs.

LR Christian Academy

^Joseph Whitt

Redshirt Freshman

6'0", 201 lbs.

Prosper HS

%Tavion Wallace

Freshman

6'1", 200 lbs.

Appling County HS

%Jayden Shelton

Freshman

6'1", 200 lbs.

South Oak Cliff HS

Cornerback

Cornerback
PlayerClassification in 2025Height/WeightHigh School/Former College

Jaheim Singletary

Redshirt Junior

6'2", 187 lbs.

Georgia

^Landon Phipps

Redshirt Junior

6'0", 184 lbs.

Springdale HS

^Aidan McCowan

Redshirt Junior

5'10", 165 lbs.

Frisco Independence HS

^John Paul Pickens

Redshirt Junior

6'0", 186 lbs.

Jonesboro HS

Jaylon Braxton

Redshirt Sophomore

6'0", 190 lbs.

Lone Star HS

Dallas Young

Redshirt Sophomore

6'0", 196 lbs.

Gardendale HS

^Jabrae Shaw

Redshirt Sophomore

5'10", 190 lbs.

Mills HS

Selman Bridges

Sophomore

6'2", 175 lbs.

Lake Belton HS

Jaden Allen

Redshirt Freshman

5'10", 166 lbs.


Aledo HS

Ahkhari Johnson

Redshirt Freshman

5'11", 186 lbs.

Pleasant Grove HS

-Shannon Blair

Redshirt Junior

6'1", 190 lbs.

East Mississippi C.C.

%Nigel Pringle

Freshman

6'1", 175 lbs.

North Shore HS

Safety

Safety
PlayerClassification in 2025Height/WeightHigh School/Former College

Larry Worth III

Senior

6'4", 224 lbs.

Jacksonville St.

Miguel Mitchell

Redshirt Junior

6'1", 222 lbs.

Florida

^Braylon Watson

Redshirt Junior

6'2", 200 lbs.

Malvern HS

TJ Metcalf

Junior

6'1", 200 lbs.

Pinson Valley HS

Dylan Hasz

Junior

5'11", 190 lbs.

Bixby HS

Christian Ford

Redshirt Sophomore

6'0", 184 lbs.

McKinney HS

^Anton Pierce

Redshirt Sophomore

6'2", 209 lbs.

Mills HS

Tevis Metcalf

Sophomore

5'10", 192 lbs.

Clay-Chalkville HS

%Taijh Overton

Freshman

6'1", 180 lbs.

Williamson HS

Special Teams

Special Teams
PlayerClassification in 2025Height/WeightHigh School/Former College

^*K Vito Calvaruso

Super Senior

6'3", 206 lbs.

Wisconsin

^K Charlie Von Der Meden

Redshirt Freshman

6'0", 180 lbs.

Tomball HS

%K Scott Starzyk

Freshman

5'10", 165 lbs.

The Woodlands HS

P Devin Bale

Redshirt Senior

6'3", 204 lbs.

Northern Colorado

^P Sam Dubwig

Redshirt Freshman

6'3", 231 lbs.

Cabot HS

LS Ashton Ngo

Redshirt Senior

5'11", 237 lbs.

Hutchinson C.C.

^LS Max Schmidly

Redshirt Sophomore

6'3", 211 lbs.

Myers Park HS

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**