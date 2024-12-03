Arkansas Football 2025 Roster Tracker

The 2024 Arkansas football regular season has officially concluded, and now the Razorbacks' roster must endure a month-long fluctuation process ahead of a bowl game late December.

National Signing Day will kick off the shifting of team identities Dec. 4, but the transfer portal window's opening Dec. 9 will crank things into another gear.

Like many teams around the country, Arkansas is expected to lose and add contributors throughout the portal window, which lasts through Dec. 28. Of course, players who have already entered the portal prior to its closing can still return or commit to another school before classes begin.

As far as roster construction goes, it's important to note that the Southeastern Conference set a 2025 scholarship limit of 85 for teams. That number is 20 less than the maximum of 105 allowed under the House settlement's roster structure.

Throughout the coming weeks, HawgBeat will keep a running tab on Arkansas' projected 2025 roster: