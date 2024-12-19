Georgia Tech transfer offensive lineman signs with Arkansas

The Razorbacks made a splash in the transfer portal Thursday as Georgia Tech offensive tackle Corey Robinson II signed to play for Arkansas, according to a report from On3.
Robinson took a visit to Arkansas from Dec. 15 to 17 and had the chance to watch the Razorbacks practice in preparation for the Liberty Bowl, and the Arkansas coaching staff was able to convince him to shut things down.
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Georgia native finished the 2024 season with a 69.2 offensive grade, 91.2 pass-block grade and 56.3 run-block grade on 539 snaps.
The 91.2 pass-block grade ranks No. 1 amongst Power Five offensive linemen, as Robinson didn't allow a single sack all year for the Yellow Jackets.
Bio:
2023 (Redshirt Sophomore): Appeared in 12-of-13 games and made five starts at left tackle (season opener vs. Louisville and final four games of the season vs. Clemson, Syracuse, No. 1 Georgia and UCF) … Saw action on 374 snaps, which ranked sixth among Georgia Tech offensive linemen … Helped pave the way for Georgia Tech to rush for 203.8 yards per game, good for tops in the ACC and 12th nationally … Also a key cog in an offensive front that allowed just 1.15 sacks per game, which also led the ACC and ranked 15th nationally.
2022 (Redshirt Freshman): Started all 12 games at left tackle … One of only two lineman to start at the same position each game, helping anchor an offensive front that had five different starting combinations in 12 games … Ranked second among Georgia Tech’s offensive linemen in total snaps with 735.
2021 (Kansas): Redshirted … Retained four seasons of eligibility.
High School: Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Was credited with 65 pancake blocks and surrendered just one sack as a senior in 2020, when he helped lead nearby Roswell H.S. to an 8-3 record, the second round of the Georgia 7-A state playoffs and more than 2,000 passing yards and 1,900 rushing yards … Invited to participate in 2020 World Bowl national combine … Selected to play in 2019 GACA all-star game … Coached at Roswell by Chris Prewett.
Personal: Majoring in business administration.