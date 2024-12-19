Georgia Tech transfer offensive lineman signs with Arkansas

The Razorbacks made a splash in the transfer portal Thursday as Georgia Tech offensive tackle Corey Robinson II signed to play for Arkansas, according to a report from On3.

Robinson took a visit to Arkansas from Dec. 15 to 17 and had the chance to watch the Razorbacks practice in preparation for the Liberty Bowl, and the Arkansas coaching staff was able to convince him to shut things down.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Georgia native finished the 2024 season with a 69.2 offensive grade, 91.2 pass-block grade and 56.3 run-block grade on 539 snaps.

The 91.2 pass-block grade ranks No. 1 amongst Power Five offensive linemen, as Robinson didn't allow a single sack all year for the Yellow Jackets.