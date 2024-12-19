UCF transfer center Caden Kitler signs with Arkansas

Arkansas has signed redshirt sophomore UCF transfer center Caden Kitler, according to On3.

A 6-foot-3, 295-pound Dallas, Texas, native, Kitler started 11 games for the Knights this season and finished with a 67.5 offensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus. He also managed a 79.1 mark in pass-blocking and a 63.6 mark in run-blocking on 709 snaps.

Looking at the numbers, PFF also indicates that Kitler didn't allow a single sack in 2024 and gave up just nine quarterback hurries. His worst performance came against Florida (36.6 pass-block grade), but he played just 22 snaps against the Gators due to an injury.

Since entering the transfer portal, received offers from Mississippi State, Memphis, Florida State, Houston and others.

The former three-star product out of Pope John Paul II High School originally chose the Knights over programs like Air Force, Arkansas State, Army, Boise State, Memphis and others.