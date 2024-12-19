UCF transfer center Caden Kitler signs with Arkansas

Arkansas has signed redshirt sophomore UCF transfer center Caden Kitler, according to On3.
A 6-foot-3, 295-pound Dallas, Texas, native, Kitler started 11 games for the Knights this season and finished with a 67.5 offensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus. He also managed a 79.1 mark in pass-blocking and a 63.6 mark in run-blocking on 709 snaps.
Looking at the numbers, PFF also indicates that Kitler didn't allow a single sack in 2024 and gave up just nine quarterback hurries. His worst performance came against Florida (36.6 pass-block grade), but he played just 22 snaps against the Gators due to an injury.
Since entering the transfer portal, received offers from Mississippi State, Memphis, Florida State, Houston and others.
The former three-star product out of Pope John Paul II High School originally chose the Knights over programs like Air Force, Arkansas State, Army, Boise State, Memphis and others.
Caden Kitler Bio:
R-FRESHMAN (2023)
~ Appeared in five games for the Knights in 2023
~ Started versus Kansas State and Baylor
~ Made first career starts at center against the Wildcats
~ Graded out at 77.7 in pass blocking, according to Pro Football Focus
FRESHMAN (2022)
~ Saw game action vs. Temple as true freshman.
HIGH SCHOOL
~ Standout offensive and defensive lineman—playing both center and tackle--at John Paul II High School in Plano, Texas
~ First-team all-district selection as senior in 2021
~ Honorable mention pick on offensive line for 2020 and 2019 on Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools all-state team
~ 2020 John Paul II team fell in semifinals of TAPPS Division 3 playoffs--and 2021 squad fell in first round
~ Shot put and discus TAPPS 6A runner-up in 2021
~ Set personal records in shot put (47-9) and discus (154-11) as sophomore in 2020
~ Shot put state finalist as freshman in 2019 TAPPS 6A (46-4)
~ Regional qualifier in discus (133-3) in 2019
~ Played for coaches George Teague and Mario Edwards
PERSONAL
~ Majoring in kinesiology in College of Health Professions and Sciences