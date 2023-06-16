Former Arkansas football defensive tackle Terry Hampton was selected by the Orlando Guardians in the XFL Rookie Draft on Friday.

Hampton chose to spend his final season of eligibility in Fayetteville after playing for Arkansas State in his first four years. He started three games at defensive tackle and recorded 25 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks for the Razorbacks.

The 6-foot-1, 314-pound native of El Dorado earned his first sack on Nov. 12 against LSU and he picked up his second in the Liberty Bowl win over Kansas.

Hampton totaled 50 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks across his four season at Arkansas State. He joined the Red Wolves as a three-star prospect out of El Dorado High School.

One of 12 participants at Arkansas' Pro Day back on March 29, Hampton put up 33 reps on bench press — the most of any participant. He went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft and did not sign an undrafted free agent deal with a franchise.

The Guardians selected 10 players in Friday's draft, including three other SEC players — Mississippi State offensive lineman Jahleel Billingsley, Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones and Ole Miss defensive lineman KD Hill.

According to the league's website, Arkansas had five former players on XFL rosters during the 2023 season, which spanned from Feb. 19-May 13:

~ DB Santos Ramirez - DC Defenders

~ OL Ty Clary - DC Defenders

~ RB T.J. Hammonds - Seattle Sea Dragons

~ DL Markell Utsey - Seattle Sea Dragons

~ LB Martrell Spaight - Las Vegas Vipers