The 6-foot-3, 190-pound signal caller is also looking at Clemson, Alabama, Texas A&M, Miami, Oregon and Ohio State.

Air Noland, the No. 232 player in the nation according to Rivals, released a top 7 that included the Razorbacks.

The Hogs are still without a quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle, and on Saturday they made the cut for a four-star lefty who recently visited campus.

The Fairburn, Georgia, native will make his college decision on April 8. He told HawgBeat following his visit on March 15 that Arkansas really stood out to him.

"I think the outcome that I got, the information I got is that Arkansas isn’t what a lot of people expect until you get down there. Arkansas really stood out with coach (Sam) Pittman and coach (Dan) Enos."

Noland's mom was also impressed with the visit, he said.

"She loved the way we was treated," Noland said. "Loved the people around Arkansas, not only from the on the field staff but also the college and the education."

Noland was selected First-Team All-State for the 6A class in Georgia last season, and was awarded 6A Player of the Year. He led Langston Hughes High School to a perfect 15-0 record and a 6A State Championship last season, throwing for 4,095 yards an 55 touchdowns, adding five scores on the ground.

Arkansas currently only has three commitments in the class of 2024 in defensive end Kavion Henderson, defensive tackle Dion Stutts and athlete Noreel White.