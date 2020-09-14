HawgBeat - Future Hogs under Friday night lights: Week three recap

Eleven of the Razorbacks 19 senior commits put on their pads and helmets for week three action in Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, Missouri and Oklahoma. Tight end commit Erin Outley was out for Parkview on Thursday night due to a knee injury, TBD on his return timeline. Cornerback Keuan Parker and safety Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan had bye weeks at Booker T Washington and Lincoln College Prep. Ketron Jackson, Jaedon Wilson, Chase Lowery, Devon Manuel and Raheim Sanders are all waiting to start their seasons in Texas, Louisiana and Florida. Check out scores, stats and highlights from the Friday night performances... Without Outley, Parkview still took down White Hall on Thursday night behind Arkansas QB commit Landon Rogers. After throwing a pick early in the game, Rogers used his legs to score touchdowns from 2, 12 and 46 yards out. Parkview pulled away with the run game in the second half and finished with a 41-13 victory.

HawgBeat was in Oklahoma City Friday night to take in a back and forth game between Arkansas commits Solomon Wright and Bryce Stephens. All the action was packed in the second and fourth quarters, Stephens scoring the first touchdown of the night for John Marshall on a 14 yard wheel route. He finished the night with a score, eight catches and 132 total yards.

Vian came up with the biggest play of the night unfortunately for Stephens and the Marshall squad. Needing to score with the clock inside two minutes, Vian took a long shot from their 4-yard line and the receiver took it to the house. Defensive tackle Wright finished with 10 tackles and four tackles for loss. HawgBeat caught up with both commits briefly after the game, check it out on our Youtube channel.

Down in Wall, Texas, quarterback Lucas Coley did his thing, lifting Cornerstone Christian to a 24-6 victory over 3A Wall. The Warriors are now 2-1 on the season. You can watch a replay of the game on Youtube. Arkansas kicker commit Cameron Little and his Southmoore team dropped their third straight but Little knocked through kicks from 31 and 39 yards out. Final score was 34-27 Westmoore. Over in Georgia, Christopher Paul Jr. had another productive week and the Crisp County Cougars picked up their second win. Paul finished with nine tackles, three for loss and two QB hurries in the 12-0 win. That's shutouts in back to back weeks for the linebacker and his squad. Marco Avant and Jonesboro had another tough game resulting in a loss, 49-28 to Conway. The Hurricane are now 1-2. Highlights:

Terry Wells and the Yellowjackets continue their win streak into week three with a win over Morrilton just 20-19. The Devil Dogs' second-half comeback attempt fell one point short and Wynne moves to 3-0. Watch Wells' highlights

Thanks For Supporting The Wynne Yellowjackets And Your Future Hog 🐗🐗 @CanaanSandy #WPS ❗️ pic.twitter.com/BDp8PQGI6r — Terry Wells (@terrywells63) September 12, 2020

Arkansas's other offensive line commit Cole Carson wasn't as lucky as Wells Friday night. Carson and Rivercrest dropped to 1-2 with a 33-26 loss to Harleton High on the road. Jenks High held Union and Arkansas running back commit AJ Green scoreless on Friday night, winning 28-0. The Redskins are now 0-3 and despite tough opponents, Union hasn't started a season 0-3 in the last decade. Finally, Javion Hunt and Carl Albert had to come from behind in the second half but pulled out a win 21-14 over Del City. Their quest for another state championship continues.