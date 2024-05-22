HOOVER, Ala. — The 2-seed Arkansas Razorbacks are set to begin their stint at the 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament on Wednesday against the 10-seed South Carolina Gamecocks at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Arkansas (43-12) earned a first round bye as a top-4 seed after posting a 20-10 conference record that was good enough for an SEC Western Division Title. South Carolina (34-21) earned a 10-5 win over 7-seed Alabama on Tuesday afternoon in Hoover to advance to play the Hogs.

Wednesday's matchup between Arkansas and South Carolina is the second game on the tournament schedule to be played and it should start at approximately 1 p.m. CT — more specifically, 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game between Kentucky and LSU, which starts at 9:30 a.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

The winner of the Arkansas-South Carolina game will play the winner of the Tennessee-Vanderbilt game in a double-elimination game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The losers will play at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in a win-or-go-home game.

The Razorbacks and Gamecocks met back on April 19-20 for a three-game series in Columbia, South Carolina, earlier this season. Arkansas took the series opener and the squads split a Saturday doubleheader to allow the Hogs to win two out of three.

"Some tight games," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Tuesday of the series at South Carolina. "We only know what we know. I guess they’re solid you know. They’ve maybe struggled a little bit the last couple of weeks. But they’re very talented. They have some really good arms. But you know it’s hard to say who they would throw against us. At this time of year you just kind of play and go from there."

Prior to Tuesday's win over Alabama, the Gamecocks had lost six games in a row after being swept by both Georgia and Tennessee. South Carolina had 14 hits and four home runs against the Crimson Tide, while reliever Chris Veach tossed 5.2 innings of scoreless ball.

Arkansas most recently dropped two of three games at Texas A&M over the weekend to close out the regular season. The Razorbacks will give sophomore right-hander Ben Bybee (2-1, 6.00 ERA) his seventh start of the season Wednesday against the Gamecocks.

"He’ll be on a pitch count, or we’ll just kind of monitor how it’s going," Van Horn said of Bybee. "Shorter or longer. We’re not going to leave him in because we have available arms. It’s not like we’re getting to the end and we’re trying to get another inning out of somebody or a few more outs.

"If it’s going great, we’ll leave him in until a certain count. If it’s not going great, we’ll get him out sooner than later. He’s throwing the ball well, throwing it over the plate, makes you earn it a little bit and that’s what you want."

South Carolina will start right-hander Eli Jones against the Razorbacks for the second time this season. Back on April 20, Jones allowed just one earned run on seven hits across 4.0 innings in a start against the Razorbacks.

While Jones got the best of the Hogs during that 6-3 win for the Gamecocks in April, Van Horn seemed confident in how his team is preparing.

"Yesterday’s workout was really good," Van Horn said Tuesday. "I think the position players probably didn’t know what we were going to do. Just go out there and take a few ground balls and hit? No, we had a little uptick practice and it lasted a little longer than they probably thought. I thought they responded real well. We put a little pressure on them offensively and on the defensive end, they were working some live, off the bat. I thought it went real well."

Below are notes, details on how to watch, BetSaracen odds and player props and the pitching matchup for Arkansas' game against South Carolina at the SEC Tournament.