Mataio Soli plays for Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Georgia just outside of Atlanta. He's the son of former All-SEC Razorback Junior Soli who also happens to coach at Douglas County. He cut his list to just Arkansas, Auburn and Florida. All three schools have scheduled official visits with Soli and he'll be on the Hill on June 7 with a big group of visitors.

One of the must-get targets for the Razorbacks' 2019 class has just narrowed down his list of over 30 offers to just three top schools.

Soli has been a high-priority for the Razorback staff. At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Soli is in a great spot to continue his development and become a very productive addition to whichever school he chooses. As a junior, Soli had 18 sacks and was a menace to opposing quarterbacks. He's got a quick get-off and great overall speed.

Soli's Auburn visit is scheduled for the weekend after his Arkansas visit and he is visiting Florida this weekend. The Gators were the first of the three schools to offer the defensive end and Auburn offered him just last week.

His recruitment looks like it will come to a close shortly after his official visits conclude so stay tuned.