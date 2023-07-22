Arkansas left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith already has plenty of momentum as a 2024 MLB Draft prospect after spending two strong season with the Diamond Hogs and this summer with the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

Throughout his Razorback career, the Bullard, Texas, native has been used in a variety of situations. As a freshman, Smith started 15 games, but appeared out of the bullpen to clinch a victory over Oklahoma State in regional play and again versus North Carolina in the Super Regionals. He capped his freshman season off with a victory in a start against Ole Miss in the College World Series in Omaha.

In 2023, the Freshman All-American's "wildcard" trait grew even stronger. Out of 72.1 innings pitched, Smith threw 22.0 out of the bullpen.

While versatility as a pitcher is a strength, for the 6-foot-3 junior to reach the height of his potential, he'll need to prove that he can start an entire season.

Joe Doyle of Future Star Series believes in Smith, and has him ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect for the 2024 MLB Draft. In MLB Pipeline's most recent 2024 Mock Draft, the outlet has Smith going No. 14 to the Cincinnati Reds.

"Smith could develop into the best college lefty in the class, one who struck out 13.7 in his sophomore season at Arkansas,” MLB Pipeline wrote. “He can run his fastball up to the upper-90s, though it averages around 93, missing a fair amount of bats. But his low-80s slider is even harder to hit, eliciting a 48 percent miss rate in 2023."

After a sophomore campaign that saw Smith finish with a 3.64 ERA and 109 strikeouts, the expectations for his 2024 season are at an all-time high. Head coach Dave Van Horn expects another jump out of him as well.

"He's still really young,” Van Horn said. “I think he turns 20 in August, like August 18 or something. He'll be 20 all next year and be 20 at the draft. We saw a jump from him physically this past year. We'll see another jump in him where he's going to really, in our opinion, come into the man strength, so to speak."

“Mature, great kid, great worker. Love him. You know, he cares. He really cares, and I think he's going to be a superstar.”

Hagen Smith will likely be the program's first first-round pick since Heston Kjerstad went No. 2 overall to the Baltimore Orioles in the 2020 MLB Draft. The last Arkansas pitcher to be drafted in the first round was Ryne Stanek, who went 29th overall to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2013.

For Smith to accomplish that, he will have to make the complete transition from the "wildcard" to the "ace" of the Arkansas pitching staff in 2024.