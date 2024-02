Coming off another blowout conference loss to the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers earlier in the week, Arkansas (12-13, 3-9 SEC) went on the road and lost to the Mississippi State Bulldogs inside Humphrey Coliseum on Saturday, 71-67.

After a 4-0 start for the Hogs in the first half, the Bulldogs answered with a 10-0 run and it looked like Mississippi State was going to run Arkansas off the court. The Razorbacks responded with solid defense to keep it within a five-point deficit to close the first 20 minutes.

In the second half, both teams traded blows but the Bulldogs eventually came out on top. Both Makhi Mitchell and Khalif Battle took over in the loss, with the former totaling a career-high 21 points, nine rebounds and two blocks and the latter racking up 18 points and two assists.

Here are all the highlights for Arkansas' loss to Mississippi State: