How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (SEC Tournament)

The Arkansas Razorbacks (43-12, 20-10 SEC) are getting their first taste of postseason ball as they're set to play the Ole Miss Rebels (38-18, 16-14 SEC) in the third round of the SEC Tournament on Friday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.
The Razorbacks earned a double-bye in the tournament as the 2-seed, while the Rebels had a first-round bye before they took down Florida 3-1 on Wednesday night.
It'll be junior lefty Zach Root on the bump for the Razorbacks, while Ole Miss will send senior right-hander Riley Maddox to the mound. Root owns a 4.16 ERA with 102 strikeouts in 75.2 innings of work this season.
This is the fourth time Arkansas and Ole Miss will face off this season, and the second time Root gets a chance against the Rebels' lineup. In his first contest, Root was only able to go three innings as the Ole Miss lineup teed off for 10 hits and seven earned runs.
"Last time against Ole Miss, he wasn’t good," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Thursday. "Didn’t go good. He was wild, which we haven’t seen really all year. He had given us really, I was thinking back on it, four good starts in a row. We got down there, and it kind of wasn’t him. Yeah, hopefully he’ll pitch a lot better against them this time."
Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines and links to watch.
How to Watch/Listen
Who:2-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (43-12, 20-10 SEC) vs. 7-seed Ole Miss Rebels (38-18, 16-14 SEC)
When: Friday, May 23 at 3 p.m. CT
Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium — Hoover, Alabama
TV/Stream: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Chris Burke, Kyle Peterson and Chris Budden)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
Starting Pitchers
Arkansas – LHP Zach Root (6-4, 4.16 ERA)
Ole Miss — Riley Maddox (5-5, 5.46 ERA)
BetSaracen Odds
Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.
Moneyline/Spread
- Arkansas: (-240)
- Ole Miss: (+180)
Run Line
- Arkansas: -1.5 (-125)
- Ole Miss: +1.5 (-105)
Total Runs
- O/U 10.5 (-115/-115)
Double R Props (More available in the BetSaracen app)
- Zach Root under 6.5 hits allowed and over 89.5 total pitches (-165)
- Cam Kozeal over 0.5 hits and over 0.5 strikeouts (+105)
- Ryder Helfrick over 0.5 hits and over 0.5 strikeouts (+115)
- Wehiwa Aloy over 0.5 home runs (+190)
- Brent Iredale over 0.5 home runs (+220)
