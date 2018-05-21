Hog Offer, 4-star IMG Academy DE Eric Gregory Planning Official Visits
The Hogs are deep in the mix with yet another player from Tennessee and this one is quite impressive. Eric Gregory, a Memphis native, attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida and is ranked in the Rivals100 as the seventh best defensive end in the nation.
Gregory holds offers from eight elite programs and just picked up a new offer from Minnesota but according to the stud defensive end, it's a four-team race for his talents right now.
"My favorites right now are LSU, Memphis, Arkansas and Ole Miss," Gregory said. "Memphis, it’s where home is, Arkansas, I have a good relationship with the coaches, they treat me like family, and LSU, I can just see myself playing there and I liked it when I took a visit there last year."
The 6-foot-4, explosive defensive lineman says he's still working on setting up an official visit for June at Arkansas, unless he commits first. He's scheduled to take an official visit to Memphis this week and Gregory says he's ready to shut down his recruitment this summer and that there's a chance he pulls the trigger on a commitment on his visit.
"To commit, I just have to feel like it’s a family there and I can see myself playing there," Gregory said. "I already saw the facilities when I camped there."
Gregory already unofficially visited LSU last November with another one of the Hogs top targets, Missouri wide receiver commit Shamar Nash. After picking up his offer on the visit, Gregory told TigerBait that LSU was his dream school and his coach said he was likely to commit but the spotlight on the 4-star prospect has dimmed since he transferred from Central High School in Memphis to IMG.
Gregory's recruitment started off with a bang when he was offered by Tennessee and Auburn in June of 2017. Gregory has also already unofficially visited Ole Miss.