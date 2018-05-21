The Hogs are deep in the mix with yet another player from Tennessee and this one is quite impressive. Eric Gregory, a Memphis native, attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida and is ranked in the Rivals100 as the seventh best defensive end in the nation.

Gregory holds offers from eight elite programs and just picked up a new offer from Minnesota but according to the stud defensive end, it's a four-team race for his talents right now.

"My favorites right now are LSU, Memphis, Arkansas and Ole Miss," Gregory said. "Memphis, it’s where home is, Arkansas, I have a good relationship with the coaches, they treat me like family, and LSU, I can just see myself playing there and I liked it when I took a visit there last year."