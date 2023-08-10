Gone is the formidable Arkansas linebacker duo that was Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders during the 2022 season. With those two out of the picture, who will step up to plug holes in the line of scrimmage and be leaders for Arkansas' defense?

One option that's returning for the 2023 season is Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr., who was named Second Team Freshman All-American by The Athletic and College Football Network for his Freshman All-SEC campaign in 2022, when he totaled 62 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks and one forced fumble.

Paul isn't the only returning linebacker, though. Back is sophomore Jordan Crook, who played in all 13 games for the Razorbacks last season. In his lone start against Kansas in the Liberty Bowl, Crook recorded a season-high seven tackles and half a tackle for loss. Former three-star prospect Mani Powell also returns for his second season in Fayetteville.

Those three form a solid foundation for the program, but head coach Sam Pittman knew he needed more to compete in the SEC West. Two freshmen additions — Brad Spence and Alex Sanford — have stood out to Pittman through six fall camp practices.

"I really like Brad Spence," Pittman said. "And Sanford. But Spence makes plays every day. As a matter of fact, and I'm not great at singling out one guy, but I did single him out after practice today because it seemed like he was all over the field...I think we're getting closer to five there with Sanford coming on and Mani Powell, I think we'll be able to have enough linebackers."

A 6-foot-3 linebacker and former three-star prospect out of Klein, Texas, Spence has put in the work in the weight room over the offseason and he has a bright future, according to Pittman.

"I think the weight room has a done a nice job for him, first and foremost," Pittman said. "He’s built his confidence through there, and now he knows what he’s doing and all that, but I’ll tell you he makes plays all the time and he can really run."

"He made a play today, it’s not sideline to sideline, but one hash all the way to out of bounds on the other hash. That’s hard to do for anybody, but he did it. What’s that tell you? He's got all the ability, but he’s using his ability. A lot of guys have ability, they don’t use it. He’s one of those guys that does. I think the future is really bright for him, and the future is now."