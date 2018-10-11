Arkansas and Oklahoma State will play a home-and-home series with a game at Stillwater, Okla., in 2024 and Fayetteville in 2027.

The two schools - which are located about three hours apart from each other - announced the games in a Twitter exchange Thursday afternoon. The exchange can be found below.

It will be their first matchup since 1980, when the Razorbacks beat the Cowboys 33-20 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Between 1912 and 1980, Arkansas and Oklahoma State played 46 times, including annually over the last 19 years, with the Razorbacks leading the series 30-15-1.

From 1962-1969, they opened the season against each other in Little Rock. That was the site for 25 of their matchups.

The last time Arkansas and Oklahoma State played in Fayetteville was 1945, a game the Cowboys won 19-14. The last meeting in Stillwater was 1978, when the No. 2 Razorbacks won 19-7.

They met five times as Southwest Conference foes between 1915-1924 and have also played games in Fort Smith and Oklahoma City.