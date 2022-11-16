The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks will hit the hardwood for the third time this season when they face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Wednesday inside Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas took down North Dakota State 76-58 last Monday in its season-opener and defeated Fordham 74-48 on Friday.

South Dakota State enters the matchup with a 2-1 record. The Jackrabbits fell in their season-opener to Akron 81-80, defeated Boise State 68-66 last Wednesday and beat St. Bonaventure 66-62 Tuesday night.

"South Dakota State is not a well-coached team, they’re an excellent-coached basketball team," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said Monday. "They have a lot of skilled position players. You’re talking about one of the top two most efficient offenses last year in the entire country. You’re talking about great shooting at the 1, 2 and the 3 spot."

The Jackrabbits went 27-4 in the regular season last year and they went undefeated in the conference tournament to secure an NCAA Tournament berth. Providence defeated SDSU 66-57 in the Round of 64, and the Jackrabbits finished with a 30-5 record.

"South Dakota State, you’re talking about a team that won 30 games last year," Musselman said. "There’s not a lot of people that want to play them. It’s hard for us right now to schedule games and it’s hard for South Dakota State to schedule games, so the dates worked out really well for us."

After entering Friday's matchup against Fordham with a few injury concerns, Arkansas seems to look good on that front aside from freshman Nick Smith Jr., who is unlikely to play once again due to "right knee management."

"He hasn't practiced, so we're just going to stick to going day-by-day," Musselman said. "He has not practiced with us and he continues to slowly but surely improve. Each day that goes by gets closer to rejoining us in practice but he's not there as of today."

This will be the first meeting between Arkansas and South Dakota State and the second time this year the Hogs have faced a Summit League member. Arkansas opened the season against North Dakota State, who SDSU beat in the Summit League championship last season.