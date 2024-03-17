Advertisement
Live Scoreboard: Arkansas 3, Missouri 0 (Game 3)

The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (16-2, 2-0 SEC) secured a series win with a 6-0 victory over Missouri (9-10, 0-2 SEC) on Saturday and will play for the sweep on Sunday afternoon against the Tigers at Baum Walker-Stadium.

Arkansas pitchers Brady Tygart and Will McEntire combined to give up one hit in Saturday's contest, while the Hogs plated six runs in the bottom of the sixth — three of which came on back-to-back-to-back homers.

"You’ve got one that throws a cutter that’s a breaking ball in McEntire that’s 84 (MPH)," head coach Dave Van Horn said on Saturday. "Then you’ve got a 74, 75 mile an hour breaking ball from Tygart. So it’s a little confusing, probably, for a while. Today, McEntire got through the lineup a couple of times, so they had seen him and he did just as well. I just think his stuff was just really good today."

Taking the mound for the Razorbacks will be junior left-hander Mason Molina, who struggled with command last weekend against McNeese State to the tune of three hits and four earned runs in four innings. He'll need to have a bounceback outing if the Hogs want to hold Missouri scoreless for the third-straight game.

"It’s hard," Van Horn said. "It’s hard to do. It’s hard to shut them out once, much less twice. Back-to-back is something else. I’m sure we’re going to get their best shot tomorrow."

Arkansas owns a 24-15 overall series record against Missouri, including an 12-4 record in Fayetteville. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Razorbacks are 16-4 overall and 9-2 in games played at Baum-Walker Stadium against the Tigers.

Unable to watch Arkansas-Missouri? HawgBeat has you covered with inning-by-inning updates, highlights, scoring updates and more:

--------------

Top 1 (Missouri) - Arkansas 0, Missouri 0

LHP Mason Molina pitching for Arkansas

- Moore strikes out swinging on three pitches

- Austin walks on five pitches

- Lovich strikes out swinging on three pitches

- Austin out at second on a pickoff attempt

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB

Bottom 1 (Arkansas) - Arkansas 2, Missouri 0

RHP Carter Rustad pitching for Missouri

- Stovall singles to left field on the first pitch

- Diggs doubles to left center, Stovall scores on the play (1-0)

- Diggs advances to third base on a wild pitch

- Aloy walks on a full-count, 12-pitch AB

- McLaughlin flies out to Corona in left field, Diggs scores on the play, Aloy advances to second (2-0)

- Lovich grounds out to Austin at 2B, Aloy advances to third base

- Sprague-Lott flies out to Moore in right field

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB

Top 2 (Missouri) - Arkansas 2, Missouri 0

Molina still pitching for Arkansas

- Curry strikes out looking on five pitches

- Colon strikes out looking on a full-count pitch

- Corona strikes out looking on five pitches

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB

Bottom 2 (Arkansas) - Arkansas 2, Missouri 0

Rustad still pitching for Missouri

- Souza grounds out to Austin at 2B

- White flies out to Curtis in center field

- Wilmsmeyer hit by a pitch

- Stovall flies out to Curtis in center field

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB

Top 3 (Missouri) - Arkansas 2, Missouri 0

Molina still pitching for Arkansas

- Serna grounds out to Aloy at SS

- Curtis strikes out swinging on a full-count, six-pitch at-bat

- Culbertson strikes out swinging on five pitches

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB

Bottom 3 (Arkansas) - Arkansas 3, Missouri 0

Rustad still pitching for Missouri

- Diggs grounds out to Austin at 2B

- Aloy lines out to Corona in left field on the first pitch of the at-bat

- McLaughlin solo homers to right field (3-0)

- Lovich fouls out to Colon at third base to end the frame

1 runs, 1 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB

Top 4 (Missouri) - Arkansas 3, Missouri 0

Molina still pitching for Arkansas

- Moore gets hit by a pitch, fifth of the at-bat

- Moore out at second, caught stealing by White at catcher

- Austin flies out to Diggs in right field on a full-count pitch

- Lovich strikes out swinging on five pitches

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB

How to Watch/Listen

Who: No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (16-2, 2-0 SEC) vs. Missouri Tigers (9-10, 0-2 SEC)

When: Sunday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium — Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV/Stream: SEC Network+/Watch ESPN (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

--------------

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

1. Peyton Stovall, 2B

2. Kendall Diggs, RF

3. Wehiwa Aloy, SS

4. Ben McLaughlin, 1B

5. Ross Lovich, LF

6. Jared Sprague-Lott, 3B

7. Nolan Souza, DH

8. Hudson White, C

9. Ty Wilmsmeyer, CF

SP: LHP Mason Molina

Missouri:

1. Tucker Moore, RF

2. Trevon Austin, 2B

3. Jackson Lovich, 1B

4. Thomas Curry, DH

5. Justin Colon, 3B

6. Danny Corona, LF

7. Mateo Serna, C

8. Jeric Curtis, CF

9. Drew Culbertson, SS

SP: RHP Carter Rustad

