Live Scoreboard: Arkansas 3, Missouri 0 (Game 3)
The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (16-2, 2-0 SEC) secured a series win with a 6-0 victory over Missouri (9-10, 0-2 SEC) on Saturday and will play for the sweep on Sunday afternoon against the Tigers at Baum Walker-Stadium.
Arkansas pitchers Brady Tygart and Will McEntire combined to give up one hit in Saturday's contest, while the Hogs plated six runs in the bottom of the sixth — three of which came on back-to-back-to-back homers.
"You’ve got one that throws a cutter that’s a breaking ball in McEntire that’s 84 (MPH)," head coach Dave Van Horn said on Saturday. "Then you’ve got a 74, 75 mile an hour breaking ball from Tygart. So it’s a little confusing, probably, for a while. Today, McEntire got through the lineup a couple of times, so they had seen him and he did just as well. I just think his stuff was just really good today."
Taking the mound for the Razorbacks will be junior left-hander Mason Molina, who struggled with command last weekend against McNeese State to the tune of three hits and four earned runs in four innings. He'll need to have a bounceback outing if the Hogs want to hold Missouri scoreless for the third-straight game.
"It’s hard," Van Horn said. "It’s hard to do. It’s hard to shut them out once, much less twice. Back-to-back is something else. I’m sure we’re going to get their best shot tomorrow."
Arkansas owns a 24-15 overall series record against Missouri, including an 12-4 record in Fayetteville. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Razorbacks are 16-4 overall and 9-2 in games played at Baum-Walker Stadium against the Tigers.
Unable to watch Arkansas-Missouri? HawgBeat has you covered with inning-by-inning updates, highlights, scoring updates and more:
--------------
Top 1 (Missouri) - Arkansas 0, Missouri 0
LHP Mason Molina pitching for Arkansas
- Moore strikes out swinging on three pitches
- Austin walks on five pitches
- Lovich strikes out swinging on three pitches
- Austin out at second on a pickoff attempt
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Bottom 1 (Arkansas) - Arkansas 2, Missouri 0
RHP Carter Rustad pitching for Missouri
- Stovall singles to left field on the first pitch
- Diggs doubles to left center, Stovall scores on the play (1-0)
- Diggs advances to third base on a wild pitch
- Aloy walks on a full-count, 12-pitch AB
- McLaughlin flies out to Corona in left field, Diggs scores on the play, Aloy advances to second (2-0)
- Lovich grounds out to Austin at 2B, Aloy advances to third base
- Sprague-Lott flies out to Moore in right field
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Top 2 (Missouri) - Arkansas 2, Missouri 0
Molina still pitching for Arkansas
- Curry strikes out looking on five pitches
- Colon strikes out looking on a full-count pitch
- Corona strikes out looking on five pitches
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Bottom 2 (Arkansas) - Arkansas 2, Missouri 0
Rustad still pitching for Missouri
- Souza grounds out to Austin at 2B
- White flies out to Curtis in center field
- Wilmsmeyer hit by a pitch
- Stovall flies out to Curtis in center field
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Top 3 (Missouri) - Arkansas 2, Missouri 0
Molina still pitching for Arkansas
- Serna grounds out to Aloy at SS
- Curtis strikes out swinging on a full-count, six-pitch at-bat
- Culbertson strikes out swinging on five pitches
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Bottom 3 (Arkansas) - Arkansas 3, Missouri 0
Rustad still pitching for Missouri
- Diggs grounds out to Austin at 2B
- Aloy lines out to Corona in left field on the first pitch of the at-bat
- McLaughlin solo homers to right field (3-0)
- Lovich fouls out to Colon at third base to end the frame
1 runs, 1 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Top 4 (Missouri) - Arkansas 3, Missouri 0
Molina still pitching for Arkansas
- Moore gets hit by a pitch, fifth of the at-bat
- Moore out at second, caught stealing by White at catcher
- Austin flies out to Diggs in right field on a full-count pitch
- Lovich strikes out swinging on five pitches
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
How to Watch/Listen
Who: No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (16-2, 2-0 SEC) vs. Missouri Tigers (9-10, 0-2 SEC)
When: Sunday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m. CT
Where: Baum-Walker Stadium — Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV/Stream: SEC Network+/Watch ESPN (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
--------------
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
1. Peyton Stovall, 2B
2. Kendall Diggs, RF
3. Wehiwa Aloy, SS
4. Ben McLaughlin, 1B
5. Ross Lovich, LF
6. Jared Sprague-Lott, 3B
7. Nolan Souza, DH
8. Hudson White, C
9. Ty Wilmsmeyer, CF
SP: LHP Mason Molina
Missouri:
1. Tucker Moore, RF
2. Trevon Austin, 2B
3. Jackson Lovich, 1B
4. Thomas Curry, DH
5. Justin Colon, 3B
6. Danny Corona, LF
7. Mateo Serna, C
8. Jeric Curtis, CF
9. Drew Culbertson, SS
SP: RHP Carter Rustad