The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (16-2, 2-0 SEC) secured a series win with a 6-0 victory over Missouri (9-10, 0-2 SEC) on Saturday and will play for the sweep on Sunday afternoon against the Tigers at Baum Walker-Stadium.

Arkansas pitchers Brady Tygart and Will McEntire combined to give up one hit in Saturday's contest, while the Hogs plated six runs in the bottom of the sixth — three of which came on back-to-back-to-back homers.

"You’ve got one that throws a cutter that’s a breaking ball in McEntire that’s 84 (MPH)," head coach Dave Van Horn said on Saturday. "Then you’ve got a 74, 75 mile an hour breaking ball from Tygart. So it’s a little confusing, probably, for a while. Today, McEntire got through the lineup a couple of times, so they had seen him and he did just as well. I just think his stuff was just really good today."

Taking the mound for the Razorbacks will be junior left-hander Mason Molina, who struggled with command last weekend against McNeese State to the tune of three hits and four earned runs in four innings. He'll need to have a bounceback outing if the Hogs want to hold Missouri scoreless for the third-straight game.

"It’s hard," Van Horn said. "It’s hard to do. It’s hard to shut them out once, much less twice. Back-to-back is something else. I’m sure we’re going to get their best shot tomorrow."

Arkansas owns a 24-15 overall series record against Missouri, including an 12-4 record in Fayetteville. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Razorbacks are 16-4 overall and 9-2 in games played at Baum-Walker Stadium against the Tigers.

Unable to watch Arkansas-Missouri? HawgBeat has you covered with inning-by-inning updates, highlights, scoring updates and more: