Live Scoreboard: Arkansas at Alabama (Game 3)
The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (30-3, 12-1 SEC) and the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide (23-12, 5-9 SEC) will meet once again at Sewell-Thomas Stadium for a rubber match Sunday in Tuscaloosa.
After Arkansas took the first game of the series with a 5-3 win Friday night, the Crimson Tide evened up the series Saturday with a 4-3 walk-off win in the bottom of the 10th inning.
RECAP: Alabama walks off No. 1 Arkansas in extra innings
Saturday's loss was the first for the Razorbacks since March 23 at Auburn. The Diamond Hogs have not lost two games in a row all season long.
Junior right-hander Brady Tygart will start his ninth game of the season Sunday, and it'll be his third straight Game 3 start. Tygart owns a 3-0 record and 2.70 ERA with 49 strikeouts compared to 19 walks.
" I think Brady threw the ball last outing," Van Horn said Saturday. "I’m sure he’ll have a good outing for us tomorrow. Yeah, we still have a chance to win the series. That’s what we talked about. That’s about it."
Alabama has not yet announced a starting pitcher for Sunday's rubber match.
Arkansas owns a 49-54 overall series record against Alabama, including an 18-28 record in games played in Tuscaloosa. Under Van Horn, the Hogs are 38-30 overall and 15-17 on the road in the series.
Unable to watch Arkansas-Alabama? HawgBeat has you covered with inning-by-inning updates, highlights and more:
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (30-4, 12-2 SEC) vs. No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide (23-12, 5-9 SEC)
When: Sunday, April 14 at 1:00 p.m. CT
Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium — Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV/Stream: SEC Network+/Watch ESPN (Roger Hoover and Lance Cormier)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson)
--------------
BetSaracen Odds
Money Line
- Arkansas (-190)
- Alabama (+160)
Run Line
- Arkansas (-1.5, -130)
- Alabama (+1.5, +100)
Double R Props
- Arkansas team OVER 8.5 team strikeouts and OVER 8.5 opponent strikeouts (+155)
- Ben McLaughlin OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 RBIs (+155)
- Hudson White OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 strikeouts (+165)
- Nolan Souza OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 strikeouts (+185)
- Will Edmunson OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 RBIs (+180)
- Brady Tygart OVER 23.5 batters faced and OVER 5.5 strikeouts (+250)
- Peyton Holt OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs (+210)
- Wehiwa Aloy OVER 1.5 higs and OVER 0.5 base on balls (+200)
- Ty Wilmsmeyer OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 stolen bases (+300)
(Alternate lines, spreads, team totals and player props are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
--------------
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
1. Kendall Diggs, RF
2. Peyton Stovall, 2B
3. Jared Sprague-Lott, 3B
4. Ben McLaughlin, 1B
5. Wehiwa Aloy, SS
6. Nolan Souza, DH
7. Peyton Holt, LF
8. Ryder Helfrick, C
9. Ty Wilmsmeyer, CF
SP: RHP Brady Tygart (3-0, 2.70 ERA)
Alabama:
1. Gage Miller, 3B
2. Ian Petrutz, LF
3. Justin Lebron, SS
4. Will Hodo, 1B
5. Kade Snell, DH
6. TJ McCants, CF
7. Evan Sleight, RF
8. Mac Cuscette, C
9. Bryce Eblin, 2B
SP: LHP Zane Adams (2-2, 4.85 ERA)