The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (30-3, 12-1 SEC) and the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide (23-12, 5-9 SEC) will meet once again at Sewell-Thomas Stadium for a rubber match Sunday in Tuscaloosa.

After Arkansas took the first game of the series with a 5-3 win Friday night, the Crimson Tide evened up the series Saturday with a 4-3 walk-off win in the bottom of the 10th inning.

RECAP: Alabama walks off No. 1 Arkansas in extra innings

Saturday's loss was the first for the Razorbacks since March 23 at Auburn. The Diamond Hogs have not lost two games in a row all season long.

Junior right-hander Brady Tygart will start his ninth game of the season Sunday, and it'll be his third straight Game 3 start. Tygart owns a 3-0 record and 2.70 ERA with 49 strikeouts compared to 19 walks.

" I think Brady threw the ball last outing," Van Horn said Saturday. "I’m sure he’ll have a good outing for us tomorrow. Yeah, we still have a chance to win the series. That’s what we talked about. That’s about it."

Alabama has not yet announced a starting pitcher for Sunday's rubber match.

Arkansas owns a 49-54 overall series record against Alabama, including an 18-28 record in games played in Tuscaloosa. Under Van Horn, the Hogs are 38-30 overall and 15-17 on the road in the series.

