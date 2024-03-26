The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-3, 5-1 SEC) will look to get back in the win column Tuesday evening against in-state foe Little Rock (13-11, 2-1 OVC) at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas had a 15-game winning streak come to an end Sunday in an 8-6 loss at Auburn, but the Hogs still won two of the three games in the series against the Tigers. Little Rock also secured a series win over the weekend by taking two of three games over Ohio Valley Conference foe Morehead State.

Led by 10th-year head coach Chris Curry, a former Arkansas assistant, the Trojans had a five-game winning streak at one point this year, but they have lost five of their last seven games. Four of those losses came all in a row against common opponents — Murray State and Oral Roberts — that the Razorbacks were undefeated against earlier in the year.

"They’re a really good team this year," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Saturday of Little Rock. "I think they’re picked to win their league and they were playing Morehead State this weekend... If you’re picked to win your league, you’ve got a veteran team. That’s what he has. He got the experience, older kids. They’re going to give us everything we can handle on Tuesday.”

Arkansas will start sophomore right-hander Ben Bybee on the mound for his season debut after he missed the start of the year with mononucleosis.

Little Rock graduate senior right-hander Austin Stubber will make his 12th appearance of the year in the start. He owns a 4-0 record and 2.04 ERA with just one walk and 25 strikeouts this season.

Both teams met for a two-game midweek series last year in Fayetteville and they split the series with Arkansas taking the first game 21-5 in seven innings and Little Rock earning an 11-4 victory in the second game.

The objective is always to win the game, but Van Horn made it clear that he need to see some less-experienced guys play with the conference slate in full swing.

"How we’re going to work it is we’re going to try to win the game, obviously," Van Horn said. "I do need to fill in a few guys who need to get some at bats and we’ve got some good pitchers that need to pitch. We need to see if we need to add them to our roster on the weekend.

"We’ve got some guys that have good stuff that in a couple of cases they’re coming off rehab or they’re coming off sickness and maybe we’re going to put them on the roster against LSU. It would be good to see them pitch well on Tuesday."

Arkansas owns a 4-2 all-time record over Little Rock, and all six games have been played at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Unable to watch Arkansas vs. Little Rock? HawgBeat will have you covered with inning-by-inning updates, highlights, live scoring updates and more during the game: