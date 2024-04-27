FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (35-6, 14-4 SEC) look to continue their 26 home game winning streak against the Florida Gators (21-19, 8-10 SEC) in a doubleheader matchup on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Head coach Dave Van Horn and the Diamond Hogs defeated Florida 2-1 on Friday night thanks to an 11-strikeout performance by Hagen Smith, a solo shot by Ryder Helfrick and some timely baserunner manufacturing late in the contest.

Junior right-hander Brady Tygart will take the mound for the Razorbacks against the Gators after Texas Tech transfer lefty Mason Molina suffered a minor ankle injury during some drill work according to Van Horn.

Through eight starts this season, Tygart has compiled a 2.70 ERA in 36.2 IP with 49 strikeouts and 19 walks. Last week against South Carolina, Tygart tossed six innings of two-run baseball with six punchouts and only two walks.

Arkansas maintains a 36-35 overall series record against Florida, including a 17-11 record in games played in Fayetteville. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Hogs are 30-23 overall against the Gators, with a 14-5 home record in the series.

Since 2017, Arkansas is 9-5 overall against Florida, including a three-game weekend series sweep at Baum-Walker Stadium during the 2021 campaign. The Razorbacks are going for their second consecutive weekend home series win over the Gators, a feat they have not accomplished since winning four weekend home series in a row from 2005-11.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE INNING-BY-INNING UPDATES ON THE TROUGH

First pitch for game one of the Saturday's doubleheader is set for noon CT and the matchup will be broadcast on ESPN2. Game two will start approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

HawgBeat provides everything you need to know about Arkansas-Florida with TV details, starting pitchers and odds courtesy of BetSaracen: